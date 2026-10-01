DJ Amundi MSCI China ESG Selection UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI China ESG Selection UCITS ETF Acc (CNEG) Amundi MSCI China ESG Selection UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 01-Oct-2026 / 09:41 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI China ESG Selection UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 30-Sep-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 35.6462 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5925353 CODE: CNEG ISIN: LU2343997XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2343997XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: CNEG LEI Code: 213800YL23YUT5FBRB63 Sequence No.: 445098 EQS News ID: 2408624 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 01, 2026 03:41 ET (07:41 GMT)