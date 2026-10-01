DJ Amundi MSCI Pacific Ex Japan SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF GBP Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Pacific Ex Japan SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF GBP Dist (MPXG) Amundi MSCI Pacific Ex Japan SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF GBP Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 01-Oct-2026 / 09:41 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Pacific Ex Japan SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF GBP Dist DEALING DATE: 30-Sep-2026 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 47.9398 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 143963 CODE: MPXG ISIN: LU2469335XXX =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2469335XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: MPXG LEI Code: 22210085PY3LW5RGLP55 Sequence No.: 445099 EQS News ID: 2408626 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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October 01, 2026 03:41 ET (07:41 GMT)