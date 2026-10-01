KBR, Inc.: KBR Publicly Files Form 10 Registration Statement for Planned Spin-off Company Trinzic

HOUSTON, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KBR (NYSE: KBR) announced the filing of a Form 10 registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in connection with the planned spin-off of its Mission Technology Solutions (MTS) business, which is expected to operate as Trinzic and be traded on the New York Stock Exchange as TZIC. The Form 10 is available on the Investor Relations section of kbr.com and at SEC.gov.

Upon completion of the separation, expected in January 2027, Trinzic will be positioned as a global provider of mission-critical solutions supporting national security, defense and space customers, backed by decades of operational and technical expertise, with operations across over 60 locations in North America, Europe and Australia/Pacific.

"The filing of the Form 10 is a significant milestone in our journey toward becoming two focused, market-leading companies," said KBR President and CEO Stuart Bradie. "KBR and Trinzic will each be positioned to build on their strong foundations, pursue their distinct growth strategies and deliver value for shareholders, customers and employees. We are pleased with the progress toward separation and look forward to sharing more details in the coming months."

"Over the past year, our teams have accomplished an enormous amount in preparing to launch Trinzic as an independent company," said Trinzic President and CEO-Designate Michael LaRouche. "We have a unique opportunity to create a focused global organization built around the missions we serve, with world-class capabilities, advanced technologies and at-scale operations that position us to help customers solve their most complex challenges."

Highlights from the Form 10

The Form 10 filing details Trinzic's business profile, growth opportunities and competitive strengths. It highlights Trinzic's strategic positioning, including these differentiators:

Trusted mission expertise: Decades-long customer relationships and embedded partnerships underpin Trinzic's ability to deliver measurable outcomes with lasting value. Its deep understanding of customers' priorities and operational objectives gives Trinzic a distinct mission advantage, even in the most demanding environments.

Decades-long customer relationships and embedded partnerships underpin Trinzic's ability to deliver measurable outcomes with lasting value. Its deep understanding of customers' priorities and operational objectives gives Trinzic a distinct mission advantage, even in the most demanding environments. Technology-forward approach: Trinzic's team of pioneers and specialists apply advanced technology to address complex challenges, including in the areas of digital engineering, rapid prototyping and artificial intelligence. The company's integrated technology solutions improve performance, efficiency, resilience and speed for customers' missions.

Trinzic's team of pioneers and specialists apply advanced technology to address complex challenges, including in the areas of digital engineering, rapid prototyping and artificial intelligence. The company's integrated technology solutions improve performance, efficiency, resilience and speed for customers' missions. Global presence with sovereign delivery: Trinzic's operations and customers will span the U.S., the UK and Australia along with the Middle East and the Pacific. Its sovereign delivery capabilities enable autonomy, independence and partnership with allied nations.

Trinzic's operations and customers will span the U.S., the UK and Australia along with the Middle East and the Pacific. Its sovereign delivery capabilities enable autonomy, independence and partnership with allied nations. Scaled operations and stable, diversified, long-term contract base: The MTS business is already operating at scale and derives most of its revenue from a diversified portfolio of long-term contracts that provide strong revenue visibility, predictable margins and high renewal rates.

The MTS business is already operating at scale and derives most of its revenue from a diversified portfolio of long-term contracts that provide strong revenue visibility, predictable margins and high renewal rates. Efficient cost structure and predictable cash flows: Trinzic's capital-light business model requires minimal upfront capital investment while its flexible, workforce-driven cost structure supports strong cash generation and financial resilience.





Investor Day Information

Trinzic will host its inaugural Investor Day on Thursday, November 12, 2026, in New York City. KBR will host an Investor Day on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, also in New York City.

Interested individuals may register for either live webcast at investors.kbr.com, where replays will be available following each event.

Additional Information

KBR expects to provide additional information in connection with its third quarter 2026 earnings release, including supplemental financial information intended to assist investors in evaluating Trinzic as a standalone company and KBR following the separation.

As previously announced, the spin-off transaction is intended to be tax-free to KBR and its shareholders for U.S. federal income tax purposes, except for cash that stockholders may receive (if any) in lieu of fractional shares. The spin-off remains subject to customary conditions and approvals. Following the spin-off, the Sustainable Technology Solutions (STS) business will continue to operate under the KBR name.

A copy of the Form 10 is available at investors.kbr.com. Future updates to the Form 10 will be filed with the SEC and may be viewed at SEC.gov as filings under Trinzic, Inc. The Form 10 filed on September 30, 2026, is subject to change and will be made final prior to the effective date.

About KBR

KBR is a global, capital-light lifecycle solutions company serving customers in high-complexity industrial, energy and infrastructure markets. Through its advisory, technical, engineering and operating expertise, KBR helps customers shape investments, reduce risk, deploy complex technologies, improve performance and deliver reliable outcomes across the asset lifecycle.

Following the planned separation of the Mission Technology Solutions business, KBR will operate as a focused standalone company with differentiated customer relationships, global execution capabilities and a capital-efficient business model. The company is positioned to benefit from long-term secular growth trends across energy security, energy transition, industrial modernization, and infrastructure investment. KBR's 15,000 employees operate across more than 40 countries.

Visit www.kbr.com

About Trinzic

KBR's Mission Technology Solutions business is expected to be spun off as an independent public company in January 2027 and will then operate under the new name Trinzic. The name is inspired by the word intrinsic, reflecting the essential capabilities, deep expertise, speed and trusted performance that have defined the business for decades. Trinzic will enter the market as a global company and partner to customers supporting some of the highest priority missions across national security, human performance, global operations and space. Trinzic will launch with more than $5 billion in annual revenue, established partnerships and contracts, 18,000 employees and a global footprint.

Forward Looking Statements

The statements in this press release that are not historical statements, including statements regarding the anticipated timing, benefits and tax treatment of the proposed spin-off of Trinzic into a newly public traded company and the business strategies, growth opportunities, competitive strengths, prospects and future financial results of Trinzic following the spin-off, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions, many of which are beyond our control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the statements. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, KBR's ability to satisfy required closing conditions to and successfully implement the planned spin-off and KBR's and Trinzic's ability achieve the anticipated benefits to each company of such transaction and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions set forth in the Form 10 filed by Trinzic, as well as KBR's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, any subsequent Form 10-Qs and 8-Ks and other U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings, which discuss some of the important risks, uncertainties and assumptions that we have identified that may affect each company's business, results of operations and financial condition. Due to such risks, uncertainties and assumptions, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.

For further information, please contact:

Investors

Rachael Goldwait

Vice President, Investor Relations

713-753-5082

Investors@kbr.com

Media

Philip Ivy

Vice President, Global Communications and Marketing

713-753-3800

MediaRelations@kbr.com