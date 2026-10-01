IBA SA: IBA and Telix strengthen ties through agreement to distribute ARTMS's QIS

IBA to offer QUANTM Irradiation System solid-target technology to cyclotron users worldwide, scaling local production of radiometals for theranostics

Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium - October 1st, 2026, 7 a.m. - IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A., EURONEXT), the world leader in particle accelerator technology and the world's leading provider of radiopharmaceutical production solutions today announced a new agreement with ARTMS Inc. (a Telix company) for IBA to distribute ARTMS's proprietary solid-target cyclotron technology, known as QUANTM Irradiation System (QIS), to support the expansion of theranostics worldwide.

With QIS referenced in FDA filings for multiple approved products, ARTMS is the only solid-target cyclotron technology solution in the U.S. with validated gallium-68 (68Ga) and zirconium-89 (89Zr) production. For shorter half-life isotopes such as 68Ga, QIS enables decentralized, high-yield, multi-Curie production. Beyond 68Ga and 89Zr, ARTMS continues to advance the high-efficiency, large-scale and cost-effective production of other commercially important radiometals, including technetium-99m (99mTc) and copper-64 (64Cu).

Under the partnership agreement, IBA will offer QIS to new and existing cyclotron customers worldwide, so that the accelerator and solid-target capability can be sourced, installed and serviced through a single supplier. QIS remains compatible with other cyclotron platforms, and ARTMS continues to serve its existing customers directly. The collaboration aims to accelerate the availability of innovative diagnostic and therapeutic isotopes to support the expansion of theranostics worldwide, through establishing scalable production infrastructures capable of meeting the rapidly growing needs of healthcare providers and patients.

IBA and Telix are working together to advance the future of radiometal-based medicine through a collaboration that brings together leading capabilities across the radiopharmaceutical value chain. By leveraging their respective strengths, IBA and Telix aim to contribute to a more integrated, reliable, and accessible radiopharmaceutical ecosystem.

Loïk-Maël Nys, President of IBA RadioPharma Solutions commented: "These initiatives reinforce IBA's strategic vision to support the transformation of nuclear medicine toward a broad theranostic landscape relying on radiometals and emerging therapeutic isotopes. By combining IBA's expertise in particle acceleration and radiopharmaceutical manufacturing solutions with the complementary capabilities of ARTMS and Telix, we aim to simplify access to advanced production technologies while accelerating innovation across the radiopharmaceutical value chain."

Chad Watkins, General Manager Isotope Strategy of Telix Pharmaceuticals, said: "Reliable local supply of gallium-68 and other radiometals is what allows precision oncology to reach more patients. IBA brings the reach and the service capability to put QIS within reach of sites that could not easily access it before."

About IBA

IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A.) is the world leader in particle accelerator technology. The company is the leading supplier of equipment and services in the fields of proton therapy, considered one of the most advanced forms of radiation therapy available today, as well as industrial sterilization, radiopharmaceuticals, and dosimetry. The company, based in Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, employs approximately 2,300 people worldwide. IBA is a certified B Corporation (B Corp) meeting the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance.

IBA is listed on the pan-European stock exchange EURONEXT (IBA: Reuters IBAB.BR and Bloomberg IBAB.BB). More information can be found at: www.iba-worldwide.com.

About Telix Pharmaceuticals

Telix Pharmaceuticals (ASX: TLX, NASDAQ: TLX) is a commercial-stage global radiopharmaceutical company, advancing targeted theranostics to improve outcomes for people with cancer across the patient journey. Theranostics pairs a precision diagnostic with a targeted therapy to both diagnose and treat disease.

Telix is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, with operations across North America, Europe, Latin America and Asia-Pacific. For more information, visit www.telixpharma.com or follow Telix on LinkedIn, X and Facebook.

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