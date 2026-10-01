NIO Inc. Provides September and Third Quarter 2026 Delivery Update

37,408 vehicles were delivered in September 2026, increasing by 7.7% year-over-year

109,178 vehicles were delivered in the three months ended September 2026, increasing by 25.4% year-over-year

300,301 vehicles were delivered in the first three quarters of 2026, increasing by 49.2% year-over-year

Cumulative deliveries reached 1,297,893 as of September 30, 2026

SHANGHAI, China, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO; HKEX: 9866; SGX: NIO) ("NIO" or the "Company"), a pioneer and a leading company in the global smart electric vehicle market, today announced its September and third quarter 2026 delivery results.

The Company delivered 37,408 vehicles in September 2026, representing an increase of 7.7% year-over-year. The deliveries consisted of 21,318 vehicles from NIO brand, 8,763 vehicles from ONVO brand, and 7,327 vehicles from FIREFLY brand. The Company delivered 109,178 vehicles in the third quarter of 2026, representing an increase of 25.4% year-over-year. The Company delivered 300,301 vehicles in the first three quarters of 2026, representing an increase of 49.2% year-over-year. Cumulative deliveries reached 1,297,893 as of September 30, 2026.

On September 20, 2026, the first anniversary of its launch, the NIO All-New ES8 reached its 150,000th delivery milestone, ranking first in cumulative sales among large SUVs and vehicles priced above RMB400,000 during the first year. On September 23, 2026, the NIO ES9 reached its 30,000th delivery milestone since deliveries began on May 28, 2026, ranking first in monthly sales among battery electric vehicles priced above RMB500,000 for three consecutive months. The strong performance of the All-New ES8 and ES9 further strengthens NIO's position in the premium electric SUV market, supported by its flagship products, full-cycle service offerings and charging and battery-swapping infrastructure.

About NIO Inc.

NIO Inc. is a pioneer and a leading company in the global smart electric vehicle market. Founded in November 2014, NIO aspires to shape a sustainable and brighter future with the mission of "Blue Sky Coming". NIO envisions itself as a user enterprise where innovative technology meets experience excellence. NIO designs, develops, manufactures and sells smart electric vehicles, driving innovations in next-generation core technologies. NIO distinguishes itself through continuous technological breakthroughs and innovations, exceptional products and services, and a community for shared growth. NIO provides premium smart electric vehicles under the NIO brand, premium smart electric vehicles for families through the ONVO brand, and high-end smart electric compact cars with the FIREFLY brand.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "aims," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "likely to" and similar statements. NIO may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), in its annual report to shareholders, in announcements, circulars or other publications made on the websites of each of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "SEHK") and the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "SGX-ST"), in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about NIO's beliefs, plans and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: NIO's strategies; NIO's future business development, financial condition and results of operations; NIO's ability to develop and manufacture vehicles of sufficient quality and appeal to customers on schedule and on a large scale; its ability to ensure and expand manufacturing capacities including establishing and maintaining partnerships with third parties; its ability to provide convenient and comprehensive power solutions to its customers; the viability, growth potential and prospects of the battery swapping, BaaS, and NIO Assisted and Intelligent Driving and its subscription services; its ability to improve the technologies or develop alternative technologies in meeting evolving market demand and industry development; NIO's ability to satisfy the mandated safety standards relating to motor vehicles; its ability to secure supply of raw materials or other components used in its vehicles; its ability to secure sufficient reservations and sales of its vehicles; its ability to control costs associated with its operations; its ability to build its current and future brands; general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in NIO's filings with the SEC and the announcements and filings on the websites of each of the SEHK and SGX-ST. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and NIO does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

For more information, please visit: http://ir.nio.com

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