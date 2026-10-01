From ESS News China has issued a national five-year plan for the new-type battery industry, setting 2030 targets for solid-state batteries, long-life lithium-ion products and manufacturing quality, while calling for broader deployment of sodium-ion and other storage technologies. The New-Type Battery Industry Development Plan for the 15th Five-Year Plan Period was jointly issued by seven government bodies, including the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT), the National Development and Reform Commission and the National Energy Administration. The document is dated Sept. 14 and ...

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