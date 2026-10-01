Lithium iron phosphate battery chemistry earned its place at the top of stationary storage. It's safe, it's cheap, and a decade of field deployment has proven it out. But that cost curve is flattening now, hitting a technical floor. Developers who built their models on the assumption that LFP prices would fall every year are about to hit a wall. Many are pointing to sodium-ion as the next breakout chemistry to scale. No lithium in the cathode, no dependency on a supply chain concentrated in one country, and raw materials that cost a fraction of what LFP needs. The pitch writes itself. The question ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...