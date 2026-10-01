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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.10.2026 11:10 Uhr
240 Leser
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Draiven: Startup Accelerated by Unicorn Factory Lisboa Wins International AI Award in Taiwan

SÃO PAULO, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Draiven, an artificial intelligence startup with operations in Lisbon, has won the WITSA Global AI Awards 2026 in Taiwan, in the AI for Data category. The award recognizes the company's technology, which allows organizations to use their own data in a simple, secure and effective way.

Brazilian-born and less than a year old, Draiven has more than 50 clients and is expanding across the Americas, Europe and the Middle East. In Portugal, it has set up in Lisbon after being selected by Unicorn Factory Lisboa, making the country one of the markets in its internationalization strategy.

Presented by the World Innovation, Technology and Services Alliance (WITSA), the award is part of an ecosystem with members and associations from more than 80 economies. The "AI for Data" category honors solutions related to data governance, privacy, responsible use of information, and infrastructure for more reliable artificial intelligence systems.

In many companies, information is scattered across management systems, databases, APIs and spreadsheets, making it hard to access the data needed to make decisions.

The platform connects artificial intelligence to these information sources, allowing professionals to ask questions in natural language and get analyses and answers in real time.

The technology was built with governance, auditing and traceability mechanisms for data access. By reducing the need to copy or transfer sensitive data between different environments, it aims to meet requirements for security, privacy, data protection and compliance.

This international recognition places Draiven in a conversation that is gaining relevance in Portugal: how to turn the data organizations already hold into faster, better-informed decisions, while maintaining security and control over that information.

About Draiven

Draiven is a technology company specializing in artificial intelligence applied to business. Its platform brings a company's internal data into a conversational environment, simplifying access to information and making decision-making more agile.

The solution lets organizations integrate ERPs, APIs and databases and query business information in natural language, making data easier to access across different areas of the company.

To learn more, visit: https://draiven.io/.

For interviews:
Vitoria Oliveira - (11) 962899840 | vitoria.oliveira@draiven.io


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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