A recent study by the Fraunhofer Center for Silicon Photovoltaics (Fraunhofer CSP), commissioned by the German Mineral Resources Agency (DERA), has examined the raw material and recycling potential of photovoltaic modules installed in Germany. By the end of 2023, the modules installed in Germany represented a total material stock of around 5.35 million metric tons. This included approximately 3.85 million tons of glass, 663,000 tons of aluminum, 208,000 tons of silicon, 53,500 tons of copper and 3,900 tons of silver. The materials contained in the modules represent considerable economic value, ...

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