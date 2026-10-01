DJ Amundi USD Emerging Markets Government Bond UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi USD Emerging Markets Government Bond UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Acc (AEMH) Amundi USD Emerging Markets Government Bond UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 01-Oct-2026 / 11:05 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi USD Emerging Markets Government Bond UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Acc DEALING DATE: 30-Sep-2026 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 4.8435 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 668730 CODE: AEMH ISIN: LU3307281XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU3307281XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: AEMH LEI Code: 549300U27QLDOJZ30S31 Sequence No.: 445162 EQS News ID: 2408820 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 01, 2026 05:05 ET (09:05 GMT)