Proven Mine Builder and Project Optimization Executive Brings Extensive Experience Advancing and Building Major Copper Projects

Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - October 1, 2026) - Gunnison Copper Corp. (TSX: GCU) (OTCQB: GCUMF) (FSE: 3XS0) ("Gunnison" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Andre Lauzon, former Chief Operating Officer of Hudbay Minerals Inc., to the Company's Board of Directors.

Mr. Lauzon is a senior mining executive with more than 30 years of experience spanning mine development and construction, project optimization, operations, technical services, permitting, capital allocation and executive management. His extensive experience advancing and optimizing large-scale copper projects is particularly relevant as Gunnison advances its flagship Gunnison Copper Project through its next stages of engineering, optimization, permitting and development.

Most recently, Mr. Lauzon served as Chief Operating Officer of Hudbay Minerals, where his responsibilities included oversight of the Company's international operations, technical services, exploration, business development and major capital projects. His experience includes executive oversight of a US$1.5 billion project entering construction, as well as two additional tier-1 greenfield development projects. He also established a corporate capital toll-gating process for major projects, providing disciplined technical and investment review from concept through commissioning.

Mr. Lauzon previously led Hudbay's Arizona Business Unit, where he was responsible for advancing the Rosemont and Copper World copper projects. During this period, he helped lead the identification of additional deposits and the evolution of what is now the Copper World project. His experience in Arizona encompasses project optimization, permitting, environmental management, health and safety, community relations and major capital investment.

Mr. Lauzon also led the transformation of Hudbay's Copper Mountain operation in British Columbia, directing a three-year, approximately $400 million capital program that significantly expanded mining capacity, reconfigured the processing flowsheet, and extended the operation's long-term potential. Previously, as Vice President of Hudbay's Manitoba Business Unit, he guided the operational transformation that established the business as one of Canada's lowest-cost gold producers.

Mr. Lauzon also brings significant public-company board and transaction experience. From 2023 to 2026, he served as an independent director of Rupert Resources Ltd., where he chaired the Technical Committee as the company's flagship project advanced from pre-feasibility toward feasibility and participated in the strategic process that culminated in Rupert's acquisition by Agnico Eagle Mines Limited for approximately C$3 billion.

Craig Hallworth, President and CEO of Gunnison Copper, commented:

"I had the opportunity to work closely with Andre for several years at Hudbay Minerals, and I consider him one of the most talented technical and operational mining executives I have worked with. Quite simply, Andre has an exceptional ability to look at a complex mining project, identify opportunities that others may not see, and develop practical solutions that can fundamentally improve its technical and economic potential."

"That capability is particularly valuable to Gunnison today. As we advance the Gunnison Copper Project through engineering, optimization and ultimately construction, we are assembling a Board with the experience to help us make the decisions that can maximize the value of this exceptional asset. Andre has spent his career optimizing, permitting, building and improving major mining operations and development projects, including large-scale copper projects here in Arizona. Having worked with him personally, I know the caliber of thinking and experience he brings, and I am extremely pleased to have him joining our Board."

Andre Lauzon commented:

"I am thrilled to join the board of Gunnison at such a pivotal moment for US critical minerals supply chain. I strongly believe that the Company is among the rare few compelling undeveloped copper assets in America. I look forward to joining the board to help Gunnison daylight the significant underlying shareholder value blueprinted in the recent technical report."

Conversion of Remaining Convertible Debenture

Gunnison also announces that a subsidiary of Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. ("Triple Flag") has converted the remaining US$1.5 million principal amount outstanding under its convertible debenture at the applicable conversion price of US$0.19 per share, resulting in the issuance of 7,894,736 common shares of Gunnison. Triple Flag has also converted US$545,753 of accrued interest into 1,641,193 common shares, based on the volume-weighted average trading price of Gunnison's common shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange for the five trading days immediately preceding September 30, 2026, converted into U.S. dollars in accordance with the terms of the debenture.

Following the conversion, the Triple Flag debenture has been fully satisfied, and Gunnison has no remaining outstanding debt.

ABOUT GUNNISON COPPER

Gunnison Copper Corp. is a multi-asset pure-play copper developer and producer that controls the Cochise Mining District (the district), containing 12 known deposits within an 8 km economic radius, in the Southern Arizona Copper Belt.

Its flagship asset, the Gunnison Copper Project, has a main pit Measured and Indicated Mineral Resource containing over 846 million tons with a total copper grade of 0.33% containing 5.19 billion pounds of copper (Measured Mineral Resource of 192 million tons at 0.37% containing 1.42 billion pounds of copper and Indicated Mineral Resource of 655 million tons at 0.31% containing 3.77 billion pounds of copper).

The Strong & Harris satellite deposit, located approximately 1.9 miles from the Gunnison processing facilities, is also included in the mine plan and hosts an Inferred Mineral Resource of 76 million tons grading 0.49% total copper (0.32% CuOx) at a 0.07% cutoff, 0.56% zinc and 0.12 oz/ton silver, containing approximately 740 million pounds of copper, including 483 million pounds of oxide copper, as well as zinc (856 million pounds) and silver (9.0 million ounces).

A preliminary economic assessment ("PEA") was completed in March 2026 for the Gunnison Project yielding robust economics including an NPV8% of $2 billion, IRR of 23%, and payback period of 3.9 years. It is being developed as a conventional operation with open pit mining, heap leach, and SX/EW refinery to produce finished copper cathode on-site with direct rail link. The PEA is preliminary in nature and includes Inferred Mineral Resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as mineral reserves. There is no certainty that the conclusions reached in the PEA will be realized. Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.

In addition, Gunnison's Johnson Camp Asset, which is now in production, is fully funded by Nuton LLC, a Rio Tinto Venture, with a production capacity of up to 25 million lbs of finished copper cathode annually.

Other significant deposits controlled by Gunnison in the district, with potential to be economic satellite feeder deposits for Gunnison Project infrastructure, include South Star, and eight other deposits.

For more information on the Company, please visit our website at www.GunnisonCopper.com.

For additional information on the Gunnison Project please refer to the technical report titled "Gunnison Project NI 43-101 Technical Report, Preliminary Economic Assessment, Cochise County, Arizona, USA" with an effective date of March 18, 2026 filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

For additional information on the Johnson Camp Mine please refer to the technical report titled "Johnson Camp Mine NI 43-101 Technical Report, Cochise County, Arizona, USA" with an effective date of March 18, 2026 filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Dr. Roland Goodgame, Senior VP of Project Development of the Company is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. Dr. Goodgame has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" concerning anticipated developments and events that may occur in the future. Forward-looking information contained in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to: (i) the intention to deploy the Nuton technology at the Johnson Camp mine and future production therefrom; (ii) the continued funding of the stage 2 work program by Nuton; (iii) the details and expected results of the stage two work program; (iv) future production and production capacity from the Company's mineral projects; (v) the results of the preliminary economic assessment on the Gunnison Project; (vi) the exploration, development, optimization and permitting of the Company's mineral projects; and (vii) the expected contributions of Mr. Lauzon.

In certain cases, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "occur" or "be achieved" suggesting future outcomes, or other expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions, intentions or statements about future events or performance. Forward-looking information contained in this news release is based on certain factors and assumptions regarding, among other things, Nuton will continue to fund the stage 2 work program, the availability of financing to continue as a going concern and implement the Company's operational plans, the estimation of mineral resources, the realization of resource estimates, copper and other metal prices, the timing and amount of future development expenditures, the estimation of initial and sustaining capital requirements, the estimation of labour and operating costs (including the price of acid), the availability of labour, material and acid supply, receipt of and compliance with necessary regulatory approvals and permits, timelines for government review of permit applications, the estimation of insurance coverage, and assumptions with respect to currency fluctuations, environmental risks, title disputes or claims, and other similar matters. While the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include risks related to the Company not obtaining adequate financing to continue operations, Nuton failing to continue to fund the stage 2 work program, the breach of debt covenants, risks inherent in the construction and operation of mineral deposits, including risks relating to changes in project parameters as plans continue to be redefined including the possibility that mining operations may not be sustained at the Gunnison Copper Project, risks related to the delay in review and approval of work plans and permits, variations in mineral resources and reserves, grade or recovery rates, risks relating to the ability to access infrastructure, risks relating to changes in copper and other commodity prices and the worldwide demand for and supply of copper and related products, risks related to increased competition in the market for copper and related products, risks related to current global financial conditions on the Company's business, uncertainties inherent in the estimation of mineral resources, access and supply risks, risks related to the ability to access acid supply on commercially reasonable terms, reliance on key personnel, operational risks inherent in the conduct of mining activities, including the risk of accidents, labour disputes, increases in capital and operating costs and the risk of delays or increased costs that might be encountered during the construction or mining process, regulatory risks including the risk that permits may not be obtained in a timely fashion or at all, financing, capitalization and liquidity risks, risks related to disputes concerning property titles and interests, environmental risks and the additional risks identified in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's reports and filings with applicable Canadian securities regulators.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/316816