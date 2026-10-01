Queen of Hearts, the AI ECG model that detects heart attacks standard criteria miss, will be integrated into corpuls devices and telemedicine systems used by emergency care professionals in over 70 countries globally

Powerful Medical, developer of the PMcardio AI cardiology platform, and corpuls, Europe's leading manufacturer of monitor/defibrillator systems for prehospital emergency medical services, today announced a strategic partnership to integrate Powerful Medical's Queen of Hearts AI ECG model directly into the corpuls platform used by emergency care professionals in over 70 countries globally.

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PMcardio by Powerful Medical and corpuls partner to bring AI-powered ECG analysis into prehospital and emergency care workflows.

Health care professionals recording a 12-lead ECG on a corpuls3 device will receive an accurate AI interpretation for STEMI and STEMI-equivalent patterns, also known as Occlusive Myocardial Infarction (OMI), within seconds via the corpuls.mission LIVE connection. The start of the partnership covers the entire European Union, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

"The first ten minutes of a heart attack decide the outcome, and that is exactly where accurate ECG interpretation has been hardest to get. This partnership puts Queen of Hearts in paramedics' hands at the first ECG," said Felix Bauer, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer of Powerful Medical. "And it does not stop at the ambulance door," adds Michal Martonak, Commercial Lead of Powerful Medical. "Hospitals running PMcardio will be able to see the same result seconds later, so the cath lab is ready before the patient arrives."

Why the ambulance is where it matters

In acute coronary occlusion, the most severe form of heart attack, time to treatment directly dictates patient outcomes. A large part of that time passes before the patient reaches the hospital, which makes early recognition and triage in the field critical. Around 40 percent of occlusions do not show the classic ST-elevation pattern that standard ECG criteria rely on, so they are hard to identify on the first ECG and the right treatment can be delayed. At the same time, a significant share of cath-lab activations based on these criteria turn out to be false alarms.

Queen of Hearts was built for exactly this problem. Trained on more than 2.5 million ECGs labeled against angiographically confirmed outcomes, it doubles sensitivity for acute occlusion compared with standard STEMI criteria while reducing false cath-lab activations from 42 to 8 percent. In a prospective implementation at a large Belgian health system, the time to treatment for confirmed heart attacks was reduced by 48 minutes, and for STEMI-equivalent patients, those that standard criteria struggle with, treatment came roughly six hours sooner.

One workflow from ambulance to cath lab

Paramedics will now get the most accurate AI-ECG detection available today. A 12-lead ECG recorded on a corpuls3 can be analyzed by Queen of Hearts and the result is back within seconds on the corpuls3 via corpuls.mission LIVE data transmission, before the decision on where to take the patient. No extra hardware, no separate app. On top, at the receiving hospital, the cardiology and cath-lab team will be able to receive and display the same finding through the PMcardio platform: the alert arrives validated rather than as a raw ECG, unnecessary activations are avoided, and the case is tracked from first ECG to balloon with the outcome fed back to the crew.

"For more than forty years, corpuls has built solutions that emergency teams rely on when it matters most with Queen of Hearts, our customers get the world's most-validated AI for acute coronary occlusion detection, built into the workflow they already know," said Michael Heller, Chief Commercial and Strategy Officer of corpuls. "Coming from Germany myself, this partnership means a lot to me personally since we can now bring our AI-ECG technology also into German ambulances," Bauer added.

Availability

Hospitals interested in a Queen of Hearts AI ECG integration into a corpuls3 monitor can either contact corpuls and its distribution partners or Powerful Medical directly.

www.powerfulmedical.com

About Powerful Medical

Powerful Medical is leading the AI revolution in cardiology, making expert-level cardiac diagnosis available to every patient, regardless of where they present. Its platform, PMcardio, embeds AI ECG models that interpret ECGs to detect acute heart attacks (Queen of Hearts), heart failure, structural heart disease, and 40+ other cardiac conditions. PMcardio is used by more than 100,000 clinicians across hospitals, EMS, and cardiac centers worldwide.

About corpuls

Based in Kaufering, Bavaria, the medical technology company corpuls has been developing and manufacturing innovative high-end devices for emergency and intensive care medicine for over 40 years. With more than 800 employees, corpuls exports defibrillators, monitoring systems, and chest compression devices for cardiopulmonary resuscitation, as well as digital solutions in the field of telemedicine and quality management to over 70 countries worldwide.

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Contacts:

Powerful Medical: pr@powerfulmedical.com

corpuls: pr@corpuls.com