Kultar Garcha, MD, joins as Chief Medical Officer of the UK and EMEA, and Matt Vickers, FRACGP, MBBS, BMedSci, AICGG, is named Chief Medical Officer of Hims Australia, guiding clinical strategy as Hims Hers continues to expand internationally

Hims Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE: HIMS), the leading global health and wellness platform, today announced two new clinical experts will join its global medical leadership team, led by Global Chief Medical Officer Pat Carroll, MD. Kultar Garcha, MD, will serve as Chief Medical Officer of the UK and EMEA, and Matt Vickers, FRACGP, MBBS, BMedSci, AICGG, will serve as Chief Medical Officer of Hims Australia. The appointments mark the company's latest step in strengthening the local clinical leadership that underpins its international growth and pursuit to deliver access to personalized care.

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Kultar Garcha, MD, joins as Chief Medical Officer of the UK and EMEA, and Matt Vickers, FRACGP, MBBS, BMedSci, AICGG, is named Chief Medical Officer of Hims Australia, guiding clinical strategy as Hims Hers continues to expand internationally

"We believe the only way to grow internationally is to invest in leaders who have a deep understanding and expertise in these markets," said Dr. Pat Carroll, Global Chief Medical Officer at Hims Hers. "Dr. Garcha and Dr. Vickers bring nearly 30 years of combined experience in public healthcare systems, seeing patients regularly. They know the regulatory landscape, but just as important, they know what it's actually like for a patient trying to get care in each of these systems. That's the kind of leadership we're proud to bring into Hims Hers as we scale."

Dr. Garcha has over two decades of experience across public and private UK and international health systems, including clinical leadership roles at Flow Neuroscience and Babylon Health, and almost 15 years as a practicing NHS GP. His clinical focus has included expanding perinatal mental health care, as well as examining functional and behavioral health outcomes in perimenopause and menopause. He sits on the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence's (NICE) Quality Standards Advisory Committee, where he helps develop quality standards that set out priorities for improving care in England. Dr. Garcha will oversee clinical quality, patient safety, and prescribing standards across the UK and EMEA.

"As a GP, my job has always been to look at the whole person, not just the problem in front of me," said Dr. Garcha, Chief Medical Officer of the UK and EMEA at Hims Hers. "Hims Hers takes that same instinct and gives it a deeper impact, bringing comprehensive care to patients broadly. I'm looking forward to making sure that care reaches more people, regardless of where someone lives or how well they can navigate the traditional healthcare system."

Dr. Vickers is a practicing GP and supervisor with more than a decade of experience in family medical practice. Since 2019, he has led health-tech efforts at Eucalyptus, helping build its model of care, clinical governance, and research capabilities. He is a vocal advocate for improving clinical governance and safety in health-tech organizations, with a focus on prevention and using digital health to scale access to high-quality care. As Chief Medical Officer, he will lead clinical strategy in Australia as Hims Hers deepens its presence in the region.

"Practicing family medicine, I saw how much access to care depends on where you live rural communities carry some of the highest rates of chronic disease, and some of the lowest access to care," said Dr. Vickers, Chief Medical Officer of Hims Australia. "Hims Australia has the ability to get care to patients the same day, wherever they live, without lowering the bar on how that care is delivered. Few things in medicine can change outcomes at this scale, and it's why I'm so passionate about this work."

Dr. Garcha and Dr. Vickers join the company's international medical leadership bench, which includes Sandy Van, MD, CCFP, ABOM Dipl, who has served as Chief Medical Officer of Hims Hers Canada since December 2025.

About Hims Hers Health, Inc.

Hims Hers is the leading global health and wellness platform on a mission to help the world feel great through the power of better health. We believe how you feel in your body and mind transforms how you show up in life. That's why we're building a future where nothing stands in the way of harnessing this power. Hims Hers normalizes health wellness challenges-and innovates on their solutions-to make feeling happy and healthy easy to achieve. No two people are the same, so the Company provides access to personalized care designed for results. For more information, please visit www.hims.com and www.forhers.com.

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