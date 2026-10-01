ExpreS2ion Biotech Holding AB: Bulletin from the Extraordinary General Meeting of ExpreS2ion Biotech Holding AB held on 1 October 2026

Hørsholm, Denmark, 1 October 2026 - Today ExpreS2ion Biotech Holding AB ("ExpreS2ion" or the "Company") has held an Extraordinary General Meeting (the "EGM"). The notice to convene the EGM and complete proposals for resolutions taken are available on the Company's investor website, https://investor.expres2ionbio.com.

Resolution on authorisation for the board of directors to issue shares, convertible debentures and/or warrants

The EGM resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, to authorise the Board of Directors to, on one or more occasions prior to the next annual general meeting, resolve on the issuance of new shares, convertible debentures and/or warrants, with or without deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights, to be paid in cash, by way of contribution in kind and/or by way of set-off. The purpose of the authorisation is primarily to raise new capital in order to broaden the Company's shareholder base, increase the Company's flexibility, make payment for guarantee undertakings in the form of shares, to fulfil the Company's obligations under the put option agreement with Alumni Capital, or in connection with acquisitions.

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For further information about ExpreS2ion, please contact:

Bent U. Frandsen, CEO

Keith Alexander, CFO

E-mail: investor@expres2ionbio.com

The information was sent for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at the time stated by the Company's news distributor, Cision, at the publication of this press release.

About ExpreS2ion

ExpreS2ion is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing active immunotherapies and vaccines for cancer and infectious diseases. Its lead asset, ES2B-C001, is a first-in-class active immunotherapy for HER2-expressing cancers, currently in Phase I clinical development. ES2B-C001 is built on ExpreS2ion's proprietary, Phase III-validated ExpreS2 protein expression platform, which also underpins a portfolio of partnered development programmes and a contract services (CRO) business. ExpreS2ion develops novel VLP-based vaccines in association with AdaptVac ApS, of which ExpreS2ion owns 34%. ExpreS2ion Biotech Holding AB is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. For additional information, please visit www.expres2ionbio.com.