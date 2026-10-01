Loihde Oyj: Loihde's BLC Turva acquisition completed, directed share issue as part of the purchase price payment

1.10.2026 11:45:25 EEST | Loihde Oyj | Total number of voting rights and capital

Loihde Plc Company Announcement 1 October 2026 at 11.45 a.m. (EEST)

Loihde's BLC Turva acquisition completed, directed share issue as part of the purchase price payment

Loihde Plc has acquired the entire share capital of the security technology company BLC Turva Oy through an acquisition completed today, 1 October 2026.

The acquisition disclosed on 5 November 2025 was subject to the approval of the Finnish Competition and Consumer Authority (FCCA). Loihde announced the fulfilment of the conditions set by the FCCA on 23 September 2026.

The acquisition is the largest acquisition in Loihde's history, and it is expected to have a very positive impact on the company's earnings per share due to cost synergies and other factors discussed later in this release.

Payment of the purchase price

The debt-free purchase price was EUR 28 million, of which approximately EUR 7.5 million was be paid as new shares in Loihde and approximately EUR 20.5 million in cash. Any adjustment item will be paid or refunded in cash after the confirmation of final items affecting net debt and net working capital.

As part of the purchase price, Loihde's Board of Directors has carried out a directed share issue of 644,000 shares to Savonlinnan BLC-osuuskunta. The share issue is based on the authorisation granted by Loihde's Annual General Meeting on 28 April 2026. The subscription price of the shares was EUR 11.69 per share, and the shares have been paid for by transferring shares in BLC Turva Oy to the company as contribution in kind. As a result of the share issue, Savonlinnan BLC-osuuskunta is Loihde's largest shareholder with a holding of approximately 10 per cent. Savonlinnan BLC-osuuskunta has committed to a 12-month transfer restriction concerning the shares to be transferred. After the share issue, the total number of shares in Loihde Plc will increase to 6,430,318 shares.

Most significant benefits of the acquisition

Following the transaction, Loihde becomes the Finnish market leader in electronic security technology, structural security, fire safety and voice evacuation solutions. The transaction opens up opportunities for enlarging Loihde's extensive portfolio, including Loihde's cyber security and network services, to BLC Turva's customer base. BLC Turva strengthens Loihde's offering, particularly with voice evacuation and other audiovisual solutions as well as security technology solutions for the marine industry. Loihde's nationwide service organisation strengthens significantly, especially in Eastern Finland. The acquisition is expected to generate annual cost synergies of more than EUR 3 million after the completion of the integration and Loihde's earnings per share are expected to improve significantly. The transaction is also expected to provide significant synergy benefits for more efficient management of inventories on a larger scale and with a centralised operating model.

After the transaction, BLC Turva will be integrated into Loihde's operational structure as a part of the Loihde brand. The integration project will be launched immediately and is expected to be completed by the end of 2028. The cost savings and other benefits of the integration project will be realised in stages.

As a result of the acquisition, Loihde employs a total of approximately 1,150 people, of whom approximately 900 work in security and network services and approximately 200 in IT consulting. The combined turnover of Loihde and BLC Turva in 2025 was approximately EUR 219 million, and taking into account the divestments required by the FCCA's decision, approximately EUR 209 million.

According to the companies' financial statements for 2025, the combined IFRS adjusted EBITDA is approximately EUR 16 million and the adjusted operating profit is approximately EUR 6 million. Once the estimated cost synergies are realised, the pro forma adjusted EBITDA would increase to over EUR 19 million and the adjusted operating profit to over EUR 9 million.

"It is great to finally be able to implement this long-pending acquisition. Loihde's position as Finland's leading provider of comprehensive security solutions for companies is even stronger than before, and we are able to support the building of comprehensive security for more companies and communities with our extensive portfolio. Our strong cybersecurity, cloud and network expertise, combined with security technology solutions, enables comprehensive management of corporate security that protects against both physical and digital threats. We will also gain more delivery capacity, which is a very significant benefit especially in large-scale data center security contracting," says Samu Konttinen, CEO of Loihde.

Key figures of the companies

BLC Turva Oy (FAS) 2025 2024 2023 Revenue, EUR million 74,9 76,8 77,9 Adjusted EBITDA, EUR million 1,8 2,0 2,8 Adjusted EBITDA, % of revenue 2,4 2,6 3,6 Personnel (FTE) 437 450 456 Balance sheet total 30,0 33,4 42,8

Loihde Oyj (IFRS) 2025 2024 2023 Revenue, EUR million 144,4 139,7 132,7 Adjusted EBITDA, EUR million 12,5 11,0 7,6 Adjusted EBITDA, % of revenue 8,6 7,9 5,7 Personnel (FTE) 779 826 863 Balance sheet total 130,4 130,1 145,5

Further information:

Samu Konttinen, CEO of Loihde Plc

Interview requests: Director of Communications Tiina Nieminen, tel. +358 44 411 3480, tiina.nieminen@loihde.com

Approved advisor: Aktia Alexander Corporate Finance Oy, tel. +358 50 520 4098

Loihde enables business continuity. We help our customers gain a sustainable competitive edge through data, AI and digitalisation, harness the potential of the cloud and protect themselves against both physical and cyber threats. The combining of these skills is what makes Loihde a unique and comprehensive partner. After completing this acquisition, we are approximately 1,150 skilled professionals. Loihde's revenue in 2025 amounted to EUR 144 million.