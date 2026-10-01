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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.10.2026 10:55 Uhr
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Loihde Oyj: Inside information, profit warning: Loihde withdraws its guidance for 2026

1.10.2026 11:55:25 EEST | Loihde Oyj | Inside information

Loihde Plc Company Announcement 1 October 2026 at 11.55 a.m. (EEST)

Inside information, profit warning: Loihde withdraws its guidance for 2026

Loihde Plc's acquisition of the entire share capital of BLC Turva Oy was completed today, 1 October 2026. The acquisition of significant scope is expected to have a very positive impact on Loihde's financial outlook in terms of revenue and profit.

Due to Loihde's and BLC Turva's previous competitive position and lengthy proceedings by the competition authority (FCCA), Loihde has had limited opportunities to access the financial and operational information of the acquired company. In addition, the FCCA decision included a condition for divesting some of the business operations in three regions, which the company announced on 23 September 2026. The revenue from the divestments is less than MEUR 10 in total. The resolution of FCCA has no essential impact on the cost synergy target of over EUR 3 million related to the acquisition of BLC Turva.

For the reasons mentioned above, Loihde considers that it does not currently have sufficient prerequisites to set accurate financial guidance for 2026, and therefore the company does not provide guidance of revenue and earnings for 2026.

"Loihde's business has developed as planned in 2026. When considering the business in accordance with the company structure before the BLC Turva acquisition, its outlook is unchanged. We withdraw the guidance for the rest of year only because of the acquisition", says Samu Konttinen, CEO of Loihde.

Loihde believes that the acquisition of BLC Turva has a positive impact on company's earnings per share after the integration and cost synergies have been implemented.

Loihde will issue guidance for 2027 and new mid-term financial targets in early 2027.

Previoius guidance for 2026 (given on 13 February 2026)

In 2026, Loihde expects the Group's revenue and adjusted EBITDA to grow or to be on par with the previous year.

Further information:


Samu Konttinen, CEO of Loihde Plc
Interview requests: Director of Communications Tiina Nieminen, tel. +358 44 411 3480, tiina.nieminen@loihde.com

Approved advisor: Aktia Alexander Corporate Finance Oy, tel. +358 50 520 4098

Loihde enables business continuity. We help our customers gain a sustainable competitive edge through data, AI and digitalisation, harness the potential of the cloud and protect themselves against both physical and cyber threats. The combining of these skills is what makes Loihde a unique and comprehensive partner. We are approximately 1,150 skilled professionals. Loihde's revenue in 2025 amounted to EUR 144 million.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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