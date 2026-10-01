Vitalist Inc. Appoints Carley George as President

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vitalist Inc. (TSX-V: VITA.V ; OTCQB: VTLSF ) ("Vitalist"), is pleased to announce that Carley George has been appointed President of the Company. Ms. George previously held the position of Chief Marketing Officer for Vitalist, where she played an integral role in advancing the Company's brand strategy, marketing initiatives, and commercial growth. In her new role as President, Ms. George will take on expanded organizational leadership responsibilities and work closely with the executive team to support the Company's strategic priorities, operational execution, and continued growth.

Ms. George has driven operational rigor across the Company, establishing standardized processes and accountability frameworks that will streamline performance across departments. Her appointment to President is expected to significantly strengthen the executive management team as she will now oversee daily operational governance, cross-departmental alignment, and execution metrics, building upon her background in marketing and business strategy to foster a disciplined, efficient, and agile organization. Concurrent with this appointment, Chief Executive Officer Kalvie Legat will focus on Company strategy, sales, and investor relations, with Ms.George assuming responsibility for daily operations.

The Company is actively reviewing candidates to lead the Marketing department and Ms. George will continue to oversee these responsibilities on an interim basis until a replacement is appointed.

"Carley has been an important part of our leadership team and has consistently demonstrated strong strategic thinking, leadership, and a deep understanding of our business," said Kalvie Legat, CEO of Vitalist. "Her transition to President reflects the significant contribution she has made to the Company and our confidence in her ability to lead Vitalist through its next phase of growth. We are excited to have her take on this expanded role."

"This is a natural step in the work that we have been building at Vitalist, introducing and scaling VitalOS, deepening our brand partnerships, and positioning the company for the next phase of growth," said Carley George. "I'm proud of what we have accomplished together, and I will be focused on delivering lasting momentum for our customers and partners as we take this next step forward."

About Vitalist Inc.

Vitalist Inc. is an innovative technology provider that helps brands build better products. Through VitalOS, brands create seamlessly connected devices and applications that adapt to each user. By uniting hardware and software with intelligent analytics, we're building an ecosystem of personalized solutions that enhance human potential.

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Investor Relations Contact

For further information about Vitalist Inc. please contact:

Kalvie Legat, CEO

Vitalist

+1 (403) 560-9635

ir@vitalist.ca

Walter Frank

IMS Investor Relations

+1 (203) 972-9200

vitalist@imsinvestorrelations.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable U.S. securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). In general, forward-looking statements refer to disclosure about future conditions, courses of action, and events. The use of any of the words "anticipates", "believes", "expects", "intends", "plans", "will", "would", "potential", and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

More particularly and without limitation, this press release contains forward-looking statements regarding: the transition of Carley George to the role of President of Vitalist; the scope, timing, and execution of her expanded operational responsibilities; the anticipated benefits to the Company's operational discipline, efficiency, execution speed, and scaling; and the Company's expectations regarding future business performance, strategic priorities, and organizational growth.

Forward-looking statements are based on a number of key expectations and assumptions made by management, including, without limitation: the successful transition and integration of executive duties; the retention of key management and technical personnel; the ability of the management team to execute on operational priorities and growth strategies; and the continuation of general business and economic conditions. Although Vitalist believes that these assumptions are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements because Vitalist can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. These include, but are not limited to: risks associated with leadership transitions and operational restructuring; the ability to achieve expected operational efficiencies and scaling milestones; general economic, market, and business conditions; and other risk factors detailed from time to time in Vitalist's public disclosure filings, including its most recent Management's Discussion and Analysis available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and represent management's expectations as of the date hereof. Vitalist disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.