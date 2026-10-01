Vishakha Renewables Limited, a manufacturer of critical solar module components, has filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for its proposed initial public offering (IPO). The IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to INR 1,250 crore ($129.9 million) and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 1.82 crore equity shares by the selling shareholders. The company is jointly promoted by the Vishakha Group and the Adani Group, with Adani Properties being a promoter and a promoter selling shareholder in the offer. Vishakha Renewables ...

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