Marstek Energy brought its 3 kW, 5 kWh Venus E 4.0 residential storage system to Solar & Storage Live UK, Birmingham, where pv magazine took a closer look at the plug-in solution. The system combines 5,024 Wh of lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO4) battery storage with 3 kVA grid-connected charging and discharging capability. It can also provide 3 kVA of off-grid output and deliver up to 3.6 kVA of peak backup power for 10 seconds, allowing homeowners to maintain essential loads during power outages. Marstek Energy claims a cycle life exceeding 10,000 cycles at 25 C, with an 88% depth of discharge ...

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