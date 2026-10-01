Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 1, 2026) - Hannan Metals Limited (TSXV: HAN) (OTC Pink: HANNF) (FSE: C8MQ) ("Hannan" or the "Company") is pleased to report results from two further channel and rock chip sampling campaigns at the Previsto Central gold zone, part of its 100% owned Previsto prospect in Peru (Figure 1).

The campaigns added 325 channel samples over 580.5 m of channels and extended the mapped mineralized breccia by 105 m to a strike length of 410 m (Figure 3). Every one of the 325 new channel samples returned gold, silver or copper mineralization, taking the total to 648 of 648 samples mineralized samples above background. A panel sample taken adjacent to the principal channel returned 32.8 g/t Au and 130 g/t Ag (Plate 1), the second-highest gold grade from rock sampling at Previsto. Sampling is limited to outcrop exposed in the jungle; all sampled areas represent minimum dimensions and remain open in all directions.

Key Points:

100% hit rate sustained : all 325 new channel samples returned gold, silver or copper mineralization, taking the record to 648 of 648 channel samples mineralized across four consecutive campaigns.

High-grade panel sample : a panel sample returned 32.8 g/t Au and 130 g/t Ag, the second-highest gold grade from rock sampling at Previsto, taken adjacent to the principal channel and a known high-grade outcrop.

Breccia strike extended 105 m to 410 m : channel CH18662 extends the mapped breccia a further 105 m southeast, from 305 m to 410 m of strike. Channel CH17992 (77.3 m @ 0.1 g/t Au) infills earlier sampling gaps across the breccia and includes 1.5 m @ 2.3 g/t Au.

Highlight channel composites (broad intervals without a cut-off; higher-grade intervals at a 0.5 g/t Au cut-off): CH18046: 19.8 m @ 0.6 g/t Au, 6 g/t Ag including 2.0 m @ 3.1 g/t Au CH17992: 77.3 m @ 0.1 g/t Au, 2 g/t Ag including 1.5 m @ 2.3 g/t Au CH17986: 10.6 m @ 0.5 g/t Au, 5 g/t Ag including 6.7 m @ 0.7 g/t Au CH18227: 54.3 m @ 0.2 g/t Au, 2 g/t Ag and 7.7 m @ 0.6 g/t Au CH18273: 11.6 m @ 0.4 g/t Au, 3 g/t Ag including 4.0 m @ 0.6 g/t Au CH18284: 12.1 m @ 0.3 g/t Au, 1 g/t Ag including 3.3 m @ 0.9 g/t Au



Michael Hudson, CEO, states: "Every one of the 648 channel samples we have collected at Previsto Central has returned mineralization above background levels. That consistency, across a breccia now traced for 410 m and open in all directions, tells us we are dealing with a system of real scale. More important is what kind of system it is. Previsto has the hallmarks of an alkalic porphyry-epithermal system, the deposit class that hosts Cripple Creek in Colorado, and to our knowledge the first of its type recognized in Peru.

"With drilling commencing again next month in Sweden, our work now in Peru is to vector into the core of the system as we advance through permitting toward our maiden drill program in 2027."





Plate 1: Photo of panel sample 17796. Roscoelite-adularia altered feldspar porphyry returned 32.8 g/t Au and 130 g/t Ag.

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Previsto Central Detailed Results

Every one of the 325 channel samples returned gold, silver, or copper mineralization. Combined with the 323 mineralized channel samples reported across the two previous campaigns (news releases dated June 3, 2026, and July 22, 2026), all 648 channel samples collected at Previsto Central across four consecutive campaigns have returned mineralization above background levels, a 100% hit rate sustained as the sampled footprint has grown. Channel CH17992 returned 77.3 m @ 0.1 g/t Au, 2 g/t Ag (uncut) and infills a gap between earlier channels, with individual samples returning 2.3 g/t Au and 0.9 g/t Au within the breccia. Channel CH18662 extends the mapped breccia a further 105 m southeast to a strike length of 410 m (Figure 3). Channel CH18046 returned 19.8 m @ 0.6 g/t Au, 6 g/t Ag (uncut) and outlines a developing higher-grade gold trend stretching from the principal channel over 370 m south.

The two campaigns focused on a 650 m x 240 m polygon (Figure 2) centred on and extending east and south of the principal channel, completing 580.5 m (325 samples) of cumulative channel sampling. Channels were oriented transverse (dominantly NW-SE to N-S) across the porphyry stocks and breccia zones to define alteration boundaries, determine structural controls, and assess the lateral extension of mineralization (Figure 3). Highlight channel composites are summarized below (broad intervals without a cut-off; higher-grade intervals at a 0.5 g/t Au cut-off, maximum internal dilution 0 m):

CH18046: 19.8 m @ 0.6 g/t Au, 6 g/t Ag including 2.0 m @ 3.1 g/t Au

CH17992: 77.3 m @ 0.1 g/t Au, 2 g/t Ag including 1.5 m @ 2.3 g/t Au

CH17986: 10.6 m @ 0.5 g/t Au, 5 g/t Ag including 6.7 m @ 0.7 g/t Au

CH18227: 54.3 m @ 0.2 g/t Au, 2 g/t Ag and 7.7 m @ 0.6 g/t Au

CH18273: 11.6 m @ 0.4 g/t Au, 3 g/t Ag including 4.0 m @ 0.6 g/t Au

CH18284: 12.1 m @ 0.3 g/t Au, 1 g/t Ag including 3.3 m @ 0.9 g/t Au

CH18252: 16.7 m @ 0.2 g/t Au, 3 g/t Ag including 3.1 m @ 0.7 g/t Au

CH18060: 10.4 m @ 0.3 g/t Au, 3 g/t Ag including 2.5 m @ 0.6 g/t Au

In addition to channel sampling, 34 rock chip and panel samples were collected across a 600 m x 200 m polygon at Previsto Central. Assay results are summarized in Table 1 (n = 34):

Element Max Min Average Au (g/t) 32.8 <0.005 1.2 Ag (g/t) 130 <0.01 10 Cu (ppm) 4,660 1.4 541

Table 1: Summary of results of rock chip and panel sampling.

Mineralized Breccia and Structural Setting

Mapping during the two campaigns identified two mineralized breccia styles within the feldspar porphyry host: a crackle breccia exposed along the 77.3 m principal channel (CH17992), and discrete breccia bodies up to 6.7 m wide in channels CH17986, CH18486 and CH18273. The breccias carry adularia and roscoelite (a vanadium-bearing mica) alteration with disseminated pyrite and local tellurides, and a veinlet sample returned 0.16% V, a diagnostic signature of alkalic epithermal systems.

Gold and copper are interpreted to be carried mainly by an early north-south set of K-feldspar-quartz-sulphide veinlets. Surface outcrops are strongly weathered and leached of copper, zinc and lead, but relict veinlets and boxwork textures indicate the primary sulphide-bearing system continues below the weathered zone, a target that only drilling can test. The mineralized breccia now extends over 410 m of strike and remains open in all directions.

Alkalic Porphyry-Epithermal Setting: A Rare and Significant Deposit Class

Work by the Company's geological consultants indicates that the Previsto system displays the hallmark characteristics of an alkalic porphyry-epithermal district, a class of deposit that includes a number of major gold districts. Features identified at Previsto include:

Roscoelite-cemented hydrothermal breccias associated with Au-Ag-Te-V-Cu-Mo-Pb-Ba-As, with grades up to 33.1 g/t Au and 120 g/t Ag at the Previsto Central target.

Fluorite occurring as cement in roscoelite-cemented breccias, a diagnostic feature of alkalic systems.

Massive adularia alteration associated with Au-Ag-Te mineralization.

Pseudoleucite-bearing syenite porphyries, a silica-undersaturated intrusive suite that is globally rare and genetically linked to alkalic gold mineralization.

These features are shared with Cripple Creek in Colorado, a district that has produced more than 20 million ounces of gold from a similar alkalic igneous setting with roscoelite, adularia and telluride associations. Emperor and Tuvatu in Fiji are further alkalic analogues. To the Company's knowledge, Previsto is the first system of this type recognized in Peru, which substantially increases the project's district-scale potential. Mineralization at Cripple Creek, Emperor and Tuvatu is not necessarily indicative of mineralization at Previsto.

Next Steps

Hannan is advancing two work fronts at Previsto:

Structural Mapping : Detailed mapping and channel sampling of Previsto Central outcrops to further define higher-grade gold and understand the structural controls of mineralization, with a focus on vectoring toward the core of a potentially highly prospective breccia pipe.

Drill Permitting: DIA evaluation in progress in parallel at DGAAM, ANA and SERFOR, with final approvals anticipated during Q1 2027, ahead of the first ever drill program at Previsto.

DIA Submission and New Decree to Expedite Exploration Drilling

On July 14, 2026, the Company announced the completion and submission of its Declaración de Impacto Ambiental ("DIA") or Environmental Impact Statement for the 100% owned Amanecer gold-copper project. The DIA is the primary environmental certification required for drilling to proceed in Peru and provides for 18 drill platforms and 7,650 m of diamond drilling across the Previsto Central and Inca Garcilazo prospects, the first ever drilling at Previsto. The DIA was submitted to the General Directorate of Mining Environmental Affairs ("DGAAM") of Peru's Ministry of Energy and Mines. DGAAM has confirmed that the request for evaluation and opinion has also been delivered to SERFOR, Peru's National Forest and Wildlife Service, and the evaluation process is now in progress in parallel at DGAAM, the National Water Authority ("ANA") and SERFOR. Final DIA and other approvals are anticipated during Q1 2027, after which drilling can commence.

Hannan also welcomes the July 2026 publication of Supreme Decree No. 014-2026-EM in Peru's official gazette, El Peruano, which amends the Environmental Protection Regulation for Mining Exploration Activities and is expected to expedite permitting for the project. Under the reform, the evaluating authority, MINEM, may now notify companies of observations without waiting for all external entities to report, the DIA threshold has been expanded to 60 drilling platforms to give more mid-sized projects access to the streamlined Category I pathway, duplicate observations are prohibited, official technical assistance desks have been established, and strict, predictable timelines now apply to both authorities and companies, with penalties for administrative inaction. These changes are expected to bring greater efficiency and predictability to the evaluation of the Amanecer DIA.

About the Previsto Prospect (DIA AMANECER)

The 100% owned Previsto prospect (DIA AMANECER) is located in central-eastern Peru (Figures 1 and 2). The area is characterized by steep topography on the eastern flank of the Central Cordillera with elevations between 800 m and 2,000 m above sea level. The prospect was discovered in 2021 during an extensive greenfields prospecting program initiated by Hannan targeting back-arc porphyry copper-gold systems.

Previsto has rapidly evolved from a greenfields prospect to an emerging alkalic porphyry-epithermal area. At Previsto and Belen, a significant-scale porphyry cluster is present within an area of 25 km by 10 km, with eight porphyry and/or epithermal targets now identified.

Technical Background

All samples were collected by Hannan geologists. Samples were transported to ALS in Lima via third-party services using trackable parcels and by company staff. At the laboratory, rock samples were prepared and analyzed by standard methods. The sample preparation involved crushing 70% to less than 2 mm, riffle split off 250 g, pulverize split to better than 85% passing 75 microns. Samples were analyzed by method ME-MS61, a four-acid digest performed on 0.25 g of the sample to quantitatively dissolve most geological materials. Analysis is via ICP-MS. Gold was analyzed by ALS in Lima using a standard sample preparation and 30 g fire assay sample charge. QAQC protocol for rock samples is to include one CRM per 25 samples.

Channel samples are considered representative of the in-situ mineralization. At this stage, true widths of mineralization are not known. Grab or panel samples are selective by nature and are unlikely to represent average grades on the property.

About Hannan Metals Limited (TSXV: HAN) (OTC Pink: HANNF) (FSE: C8MQ)

Hannan Metals Limited is an exploration company with a primary focus on advancing its Previsto gold-copper prospect (Amanecer project) in Peru, and an option to earn 100% in three high-grade gold projects in Sweden. Over the last decade, the team behind Hannan has forged a long and successful record of discovering, financing, and advancing mineral projects in Australia, Europe and South America.

Mr. Michael Hudson FAusIMM, Hannan's Chairman and CEO, a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, has prepared, reviewed, verified and approved the technical contents of this news release.

Further Information

Further discussion and analysis of the project is available through the Hannan Metals website at www.hannanmetals.com and the Hannan YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/@HannanMetals

Forward-Looking Statements. Certain disclosure contained in this news release may constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements, within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. These statements may relate to this news release and other matters identified in the Company's public filings. In making the forward-looking statements the Company has applied certain factors and assumptions that are based on the Company's current beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. These statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the statements. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to: the political environment in which the Company operates continuing to support the development and operation of mining projects; risks related to negative publicity with respect to the Company or the mining industry in general; planned work programs; permitting; and community relations. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news.





Figure 1: Overview of the 347 km2 Valiente project area in Peru.

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Figure 2: Map showing the 5 km x 5 km gold anomaly at Previsto and the location of several systems developing within the Previsto footprint which highlight this area as a new mineral district. Location of current results also shown.

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Figure 3: Previsto Central area showing gold in rock chips and channels, including channels reported here. The 410 m strike length of the mineralized breccia is shown in the NW-SE orientation (true width unknown). Call outs along channels reported here show gold and silver results.

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To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/316890