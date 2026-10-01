Wallbox (NYSE: WBX), a leading provider of electric vehicle charging and energy management solutions, today announced a new partnership with Enode, the energy orchestration platform, to enable Wallbox chargers to connect with third-party apps and services powered by Enode across Europe.

As EV adoption grows, charging is becoming increasingly integrated with the broader energy ecosystem. Drivers are looking for solutions that not only charge their vehicles reliably, but also help them optimize charging around electricity tariffs, manage energy consumption and connect with the digital energy services they use.

Through the integration, Enode connects with Wallbox's API, enabling compatible energy apps and services to connect with Wallbox chargers. Wallbox users will be able to link their charger with energy platforms, providing access to smart charging functionality, energy optimization and tailored energy services, subject to market availability and the capabilities of each provider.

"At Wallbox, we believe the future of EV charging is intelligent, connected and integrated into the broader energy ecosystem," said Eduard Castañeda, Chief Product Technology Officer at Wallbox. "Our partnership with Enode makes it easier for users to connect their Wallbox charger with the apps and services they already use, helping them charge more efficiently and take greater control of their energy use."

Enode enables energy companies, mobility platforms and digital service providers to connect with energy devices through a single platform. By adding Wallbox chargers to its ecosystem, the partnership will make it easier for these companies to integrate Wallbox devices into services such as smart charging, tariff optimization and home energy management.

For Wallbox users, the integration provides a simple and secure way to connect compatible chargers with eligible third-party applications and access charging data and smart energy services through energy platforms.

"Reliable connectivity is the foundation for building great smart charging experiences at scale," said Henrik Loennechen, Head of Partnerships at Enode. "Working closely with Wallbox allows us to continuously improve the quality and capabilities of the connection, giving energy companies a stronger foundation for smart charging and giving Wallbox owners access to a growing range of energy services."

The partnership supports Wallbox's continued expansion beyond charging hardware and strengthens its role in connected energy management. By increasing interoperability between EV charging infrastructure and digital energy services, Wallbox aims to make charging simpler and more flexible for drivers and energy providers.

About Wallbox

Wallbox is a global technology company, dedicated to changing the way the world uses energy. Wallbox creates advanced electric vehicle charging and energy management systems that redefine the relationship between users and the network. Wallbox goes beyond charging electric vehicles to give users the power to control their consumption, save money and live more sustainably. Wallbox offers a complete portfolio of charging and energy management solutions for residential, semi-public, and public use in more than 100 countries around the world. Founded in 2015 in Barcelona, where the company's headquarters are located, Wallbox currently has offices across Europe, Asia, and America. For more information, visit www.wallbox.com

About Enode

Enode orchestrates energy for the next grid. One platform for energy retailers and the teams that trade for them, from device connectivity to dispatch. Asset connectivity reaches 1,000+ device models across 100+ brands through one API. Home energy coordination runs EVs, batteries, heat pumps and solar to a single plan built from tariffs, forecasts and customer preferences. Residential flexibility turns thousands of connected homes into one dispatchable resource, grouped by region, asset or tariff and dispatched by settlement period. The API surface stays the same whether a customer manages 100 devices or 100,000.

Enode works with 150+ energy companies, from national utilities to energy startups, together reaching more than 300 million energy customers. The platform manages over 100 GWh of energy. Founded in Oslo in 2020, Enode is a team of 60+ across Europe, backed by $17.2 million from investors including Creandum, Lowercarbon Capital, Y Combinator, L2 Ventures and MCJ Capital.

Learn more at www.enode.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Wallbox intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding Wallbox's expected future operating results and financial position, growth, profitability and cost optimization, including the expected impact of Wallbox's renewed capital structure; industry and company growth, and Wallbox's business strategy and plans and related reinforcement of Wallbox's sales and service organization. The words "anticipate," "believe," "can," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "focus," "forecast," "intend," "likely," "may," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, though not all forward-looking statements use these words or expressions. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: Wallbox's history of operating losses; risks related to the restructuring plan, including Wallbox's inability to achieve projected operating improvements following the restructuring; the adoption and demand for electric vehicles including the success of alternative fuels, changes to rebates, tax credits and the impact of government incentives or reduction thereof; political and economic uncertainty and macroeconomic factors, such as impacts from tariffs and trade barriers, geopolitical conflicts, consumer spending, inflation and foreign exchange rates; the accuracy of Wallbox's forecasts and projections including those regarding its market opportunity; competition; risks related to losses or disruptions in Wallbox's supply or manufacturing partners; Wallbox's reliance on the third-parties outside of its control; risks related to Wallbox's technology, intellectual property and infrastructure; executive orders and regulatory changes under the U.S. political administration and uncertainty therefrom, as well as the other important factors discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in Wallbox's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, as such factors may be updated from time to time in its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and the Investor Relations section of Wallbox's website at investors.wallbox.com. Any such forward-looking statements represent management's estimates as of the date of this press release. Any forward-looking statement that Wallbox makes in this press release speaks only as of the date of such statement. Except as required by law, Wallbox disclaims any obligation to update or revise, or to publicly announce any update or revision to, any of the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

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Contacts:

Wallbox Public Relations Contact:

Albert Cabanes

Public Relations

Press@wallbox.com