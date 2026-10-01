Regenerative Medical Technology Group: RMTG Expands Peptide Education Platform With ISSCA Peptide Certification 2.0 and New Physician Reference Guides

The upgraded program complements Cellgenic's expanding peptide training product portfolio and is intended as a current example of RMTG's education-to-product operating model.

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 1, 2026 / Oct 1, 2026, Regenerative Medical Technology Group Inc. (the "Company" or "RMTG") (OTCID:RMTG), a regenerative medicine company operating through its wholly owned subsidiary Global Stem Cells Group, today announced the launch of Peptide Certification 2.0 through its International Society for Stem Cell Applications (ISSCA) division, an expansion of the organization's peptide-medicine education and certification program.

The upgraded program expands ISSCA's peptide-medicine curriculum with updated educational modules, practical physician resources, and two new specialized reference guides covering educational frameworks for preparation, program design, and clinical decision-making within applicable medical and regulatory frameworks. While the program is educational and is not a substitute for medical licensure, product labeling, or regulatory authorization, we maintain our commitment to education provided by actual practicing doctors in the international field of regenerative medicine. ISSCA certifications are company-issued educational credentials and are not a governmental or board-specialty accreditation.

For RMTG, the significance extends beyond education. Peptide Certification 2.0 is designed to more closely connect ISSCA's international physician-training platform with Cellgenic's expanding peptide product portfolio, consistent with the Company's disclosed model of educating physicians and offering complementary products, tools, and services where permitted.

The version-numbered upgrade reflects an update to an existing ISSCA peptide program. The accompanying reference guides are intended to supplement course materials.

Operational and Strategic Update

David Christensen, Chief Executive Officer and President of Regenerative Medical Technology Group Inc., commented:

"ISSCA continues to give us direct access to physicians who are actively evaluating new regenerative and longevity education and practice tools. Cellgenic gives us the ability to continue serving those physicians after their training. Peptide Certification 2.0 brings those two parts of RMTG closer together and is an expansion of our core training model."

Christensen continued:

"Our strategy is straightforward: build the physician relationship through education, then offer additional products, technologies, and services across the RMTG platform where legally permitted."

ISSCA's peptide program is offered internationally and now includes expanded educational content, physician reference materials, ongoing program updates, and information regarding Cellgenic provider resources. Peptide Certification 2.0 illustrates RMTG's vertical-integration model: ISSCA's peptide education and Cellgenic's newly expanded peptide product portfolio are intended to operate as complementary offerings in the same product category. Availability, product composition, and any clinical use remain subject to the laws and regulations of each jurisdiction and to the professional judgment of licensed practitioners.

About Regenerative Medical Technology Group Inc.

Regenerative Medical Technology Group Inc. (OTCID: RMTG) is a regenerative medicine company operating through Global Stem Cells Group and its subsidiaries, combining physician education, laboratory operations, biologics manufacturing, product commercialization, and digital healthcare technologies across an international network. The Company operates across more than 30 countries. Additional information about the Company's business, operations, and risks is available in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About the International Society for Stem Cell Application (ISSCA)

The International Society for Stem Cell Application (ISSCA) is the physician-education division of Global Stem Cells Group. Founded in 2009, ISSCA has trained more than 12,000 physicians across more than 45 countries in regenerative medicine, longevity medicine, and related disciplines through certifications, fellowships, conferences, and online education.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on current expectations. Words such as "plan," "forecast," "anticipate," "estimate," "project," "intend," "expect," "should," "believe," "may," "will," "continue," "designed to," "intended to," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are not guarantees of future performance.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including, without limitation: the Company's ability to continue as a going concern; its liquidity position and need for additional capital; its substantial debt obligations and the risk of acceleration of that indebtedness; its history of operating losses; regulatory developments in the United States, Argentina, and the other jurisdictions in which the Company or its subsidiaries operate; market acceptance, operational execution, and competitive conditions; currency and general economic factors; and the Company's ability to maintain compliance with applicable laws and the requirements of the OTCID market. These and other risks are described more fully under "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, and in its subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. Nothing in this press release is medical advice, a protocol for patient treatment, or a claim that any product, peptide, or therapy is safe, effective, or approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or any other regulator. Educational materials, reference guides, and certifications described herein are intended for qualified healthcare professionals and do not replace applicable licensing, labeling, compounding, import, or practice-of-medicine requirements.

Information on or accessible through the Company's website, including RMTG.com, is not incorporated by reference into, and does not form a part of, this press release or the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which remain the authoritative source of information about the Company. This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful.

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Contact:

Investor Relations

Regenerative Medical Technology Group, Inc.

ir@rmtg.com | (800) 956-3935

RMTG.com

SOURCE: Regenerative Medical Technology Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/rmtg-expands-peptide-education-platform-with-issca-peptide-certification-2.0-and-new-1230014