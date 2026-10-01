TaxBandits Opens 2026 W-2 and 1099 Pre-Filing, Ready for FIRE-to-IRIS Transition

Businesses and tax professionals can prepare and submit 2026 W-2 and 1099 forms early through TaxBandits before the 2027 filing season begins.

ROCK HILL, SC / ACCESS Newswire / October 1, 2026 / TaxBandits, an IRS-authorized e-file provider, is opening pre-filing for 2026 W-2 and 1099 forms, giving businesses and tax professionals an early start on the 2027 filing season.

"January brings a significant number of filing responsibilities, but businesses and tax professionals don't have to wait until then to get started," said Naga Palanisamy, CEO of SPAN Enterprises. "Pre-filing provides more time to verify information, address potential errors and prepare for filing season before it begins."

TaxBandits will securely hold forms submitted through pre-filing and transmit them once the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) begins accepting 2026 returns.

Expanded Form Support

Alongside pre-filing, TaxBandits has expanded its form coverage for the 2026 tax year, including:

Form 1098-VLI

Form 1099-LPS

Form 1099-CAP

Form W-2GU

Form W-2AS

Form W-2VI

Form 1099-SB

For the complete list of supported W-2 and 1099 forms, visit TaxBandits' W-2 and 1099 webpages.

FIRE-to-IRIS Transition

The 2027 filing season will mark the IRS transition from the Filing Information Returns Electronically (FIRE) system to the Information Returns Intake System (IRIS) for applicable information returns.

TaxBandits is going into the platform's third year of filing with IRIS and lets users file supported returns without extra steps to transition their filing workflow from FIRE to IRIS.

Early 2027 Filing Season Preparation

TaxBandits offers TIN Matching to help filers verify applicable recipient name and taxpayer identification number (TIN) combinations before filing. Aggregation is also available for certain 1099s to combine eligible transactions for the same recipient to reduce the number of recipient copies.

Filers can manage recipient copy delivery with Online Access for electronic delivery and postal mailing services, providing multiple ways to distribute W-2 and 1099 recipient copies.

Post-Submission Support

TaxBandits backs filings with The Bandit Commitment, which includes free corrections and retransmissions for eligible forms originally filed through TaxBandits, along with year-round filing support.

For more information, visit the TaxBandits website at taxbandits.com .

About TaxBandits

TaxBandits is a compliance-focused, SOC 2 Type II compliant and IRS-authorized e-file provider that delivers a streamlined filing experience for businesses, service providers and tax professionals of all sizes. The company supports a wide range of forms, including Forms 1099, W-2, 940, 941, 1095-B, 1095-C and W-9.

About SPAN Enterprises

SPAN Enterprises, TaxBandits' parent company, is headquartered in Rock Hill, South Carolina, and has been developing industry-leading software tools for e-filing and business management solutions for over a decade. The SPAN portfolio of products includes TaxBandits, Tax990, ACAwise, ExpressExtension, 123PayStubs and TruckLogics.

Direct all media inquiries to TaxBandits Marketing Manager Vianna Thomas at marketing@spanenterprises.com.

SOURCE: TaxBandits

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/taxbandits-opens-2026-w-2-and-1099-pre-filing-ready-for-fire-to-i-1229300