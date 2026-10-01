Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 1, 2026) - Lightning Resource Corp. (TSXV: LTNG) (OTCQB: LTCOF) (FSE: 1OI1) ("Lightning" or the "Company") is pleased to announce high-grade surface sampling results from its ongoing 2026 summer exploration program at the Savant Gold Project ("Savant Project") located in the Western Wabigoon Greenstone belt in Northwestern Ontario. The program commenced in early June and is expected to run through early October and comprises surface exploration to follow up on targets generated by the 2025 high resolution airborne magnetometer survey, 3D magnetic inversions, as well as historical gold sampling anomalies associated with shear zone hosted banded iron formation (BIF) mineralization and metavolcanics.

Rob Carpenter, Interim CEO and Chairman of Lightning, stated: "Our Savant Gold Project is host to several styles of gold mineralization, including traditional iron formation hosted targets (i.e. Horseshoe Zone) as well as sheared iron formation (Wiggle Zone) and sheared volcanic - sediment contact zones (Big Sandy Target). Each of these zones host newly identified and previously undrilled high-grade surface gold occurrences. Our systematic exploration approach has successfully generated targets that warrant initial drilling this winter. Existing highway access will allow us to explore the Savant Project year-round, and we continue to have crews field check new targets through the Fall months."

2025 Surface Sampling Highlights (see News Release dated Feb. 12, 2026):

34.7 grams per tonne ("g/t") Gold ("Au") grab sample in highly strained, fine grained metasedimentary rock with quartz veining. Collected at the Wiggle Creek prospect, 850 metres ("m") from previous diamond drilling, and historic surface sampling (notably 56.2 g/t Au), and proximal to the Kashaweogama Lake Shear Zone, which is interpreted to be a major first-order control on the distribution of gold mineralization in the Savant area.

2026 Surface Sampling Highlights to Date:

18.12 g/t Au from a 0.30m outcrop channel sample of a quartz vein (Big Sandy)

5.31 g/t Au from a 0.15m outcrop channel sample of a quartz vein (Big Sandy)

17.60 g/t Au from an outcrop grab sample of a quartz vein (Big Sandy)

6.65 g/t Au from an outcrop grab sample of massive sulphide shear zone (Wiggle Creek)

4.89 g/t Au from an outcrop grab sample of carbonate altered siltstone with quartz-ankerite veining (Wiggle Creek)

3.22 g/t Au from an outcrop grab sample of foliated mafic metavolcanic with quartz veining (Big Sandy)

3.00 g/t Au from an outcrop grab sample of boudinaged quartz vein in banded iron formation (Wiggle Creek)

Targeting Critera for 2026 Surface Program

Structural traps for gold mineralization in the BIF, including fold noses and other sites exhibiting structural thickening, fault offsets, and domains of reduced total magnetic field strength which may indicate that sulphidation of magnetite has occurred, a feature commonly associated with gold mineralization in banded iron formations.

Proximity to the Wiggle Creek Deformation Zone which occurs within the 40 km long Kashaweogama Lake Shear Zone and is a known control on the localization of gold mineralization in the Savant.

Areas with the strongest and deepest magnetic inversions.

Historically defined zones of gold anomalism such as the Stillar Bay Shear Zone and the Big Sandy showing.

2026 Surface Sampling

The results for 56 rock grab and 42 outcrop chip channel samples have been received to date. Assays for the reported samples ranged from trace to 18.12 g/t Au, and all samples >1 g/t Au are included in summary tables 1 and 2 below. The sampling is being conducted on multiple target areas across the property with the most significant results received to date from pyrite-arsenopyrite mineralized quartz veins and massive sulfide mineralization on the Wiggle Creek, Big Sandy, and Stillar Bay targets. Rock grab and channel sampling is ongoing, and additional results will be released when available.

Table 1: Highlight Rock Grab Results Received to Date

Sample ID Easting Northing Au g/t Target Area Comments F570175 680206 5590261 17.6 Big Sandy Coarse grained foliation parallel strongly rusted quartz vein. F570103 671040 5591430 6.65 Wiggle Creek Massive sulfide in shear zone. F570104 670279 5591311 4.89 Wiggle Creek Siltstone with irregular foliation parallel qtz/ank veining. F570176 680208 5590262 3.22 Big Sandy Mafic metavolcanic with extreme rusting and a 15cm wide quartz vein. F570105 669919 5591224 3 Wiggle Creek Boudinaged quartz vein.

Table 2: Highlight Outcrop Chip Channel Results Received to Date

Sample ID Easting Northing Width (m) Au g/t Target Area Comments F570173 680208 5590260 0.30 18.12 Big Sandy 30 cm chip channel of quartz vein. F570174 680212 5590262 0.15 5.31 Big Sandy 15 cm quartz vein. F570146 670277 5591308 0.40 1.79 Wiggle Creek 40 cm quartz vein. F570208 678314 5586570 0.60 1.43 Stillar Bay 60 cm quartz vein & mafic metavolcanic.

2026 Biogeochemical Sampling

The biogeochemical program was undertaken after initial orientation samples of both spruce tree buds and humus, collected over areas of known shear hosted BIF gold mineralization confirmed that the biogeochemical methods were effective in the detection of non-outcropping gold mineralization. The orientation line results indicated that humus sampling was superior to spruce bud sampling in detecting non-outcropping gold mineralization and associated indicator metals/elements. Outcrop prospecting, geological mapping, and rock sampling, were run concurrently with biogeochemical sampling at target areas such as the Stillar Bay, One Pine, and Big Sandy zones.

A total of 316 humus biogeochemical samples have been collected, with results for 236 samples received to date. These biogeochemical results are guiding the current prospecting, sampling and geological mapping.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/12488/316871_cc96f629e46d69b1_001full.jpg

Additional Claims

Eight new claims have been staked contiguous with the current Savant Gold Project claim block. The new claims are located in the SE corner of the property near Hackett Lake, south of Stillar Bay. Previous trenching has returned encouraging results and prospecting, geological and structural mapping, and rock sampling are planned for this area.

Savant Gold Exploration Project

The Savant Gold Project comprises 1,187 contiguous claims over 24,360 hectares overlying a portion of the western Wabigoon Greenstone belt in Ontario. The property exhibits evidence of a large hydrothermal system, focused along a 40-km long regional structure, the Kashaweogama Lake Shear Zone and its eastern extension, referred to as the Wiggle Creek Deformation Zone), which bisects the claim block. The principal known host rock for gold at the Savant Gold Project is complexly folded, banded (oxide facies?) iron formation (BIF), that has been overprinted by major and secondary shear zones. The geological setting of the Savant Gold Project is prospective for iron formation-hosted gold, a well-defined class of deposit with notable examples representing some of Canada's highest grade producing mines, including: B2Gold's Goose Mine (Probable Reserves of 2.4 million ounces at 6.7 g/t Au and Indicated Resources of 3.8 million ounces at 7.4 g/t Au)(1); Orla Mining's Musselwhite (Proven and Probable Reserves of 1.5 million ounces at 5.18 g/t Au and Indicated Resources of 0.87 million ounces at 3.52 g/t Au )(2), and Agnico Eagle's Meliadine Complex (Proven and Probable Reserves of 3.6 million ounces at 5.1 g/t Au and Indicated Resources of 2.2 million ounces at 3.4 g/t Au)(3).

Historical grab samples found on the Savant Project have returned up to 99.6 g/t Au and 60 g/t Au from surface exposures (as previously reported). The project benefits from excellent infrastructure, with road access via the provincial highway and proximity to the Canadian National Railway main line.

See B2Gold Corp.'s Annual Information Form dated March 11, 2026. Available at www.b2gold.com. Resources are inclusive of Reserves. See Orla Mining Ltd.'s Annual Information Form dated March 19, 2026. Available at www.orlamining.com. See Agnico Eagle Mines Limited's Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources statement dated December 31, 2025. Available at www.agnicoeagle.com.

Quality Assurance and Quality Control

All rock samples on the Savant project were analyzed by AGAT Labs, an internationally recognized analytical services provider, located in Thunder Bay, ON. The rock samples were prepared using procedure 200-075 (Dry, crush to 70% passing 2mm, riffle split off 250g, pulverize split to better than 85% passing 75 microns) and analyzed by method 202-551 (50g fire assay with AAS finish) and 201-071 (multi-element analysis with 4-acid digest and ICP-OES/MS finish). Samples containing >10g/t Au were reanalysed using a 50g Fire Assay with a Gravimetric finish. Samples containing >100 ppm Ag and/or >1% As, Cu, Pb, & Zn were reanalyzed using a 4-acid digest and ore grade ICP-OES analysis.

All vegetation and humus samples were analyzed by ALS Canada Ltd., an internationally recognized analytical services provider, located in North Vancouver, BC. The samples were prepared using code VEG-ASH01 (weighed, dried, and ashed in a controlled ignition at 475o C) and analyzed via method ME-VEG1a (multi-element trace analysis with an aqua regia digest and ICP-MS finish).

The reported work was completed using industry standard procedures, including a quality assurance/quality control ("QA/QC") program consisting of the insertion of certified standard, blanks and duplicates into the sample stream. The Qualified Person has reviewed the data and detected no QA/QC issues.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Jodie Gibson, P.Geo, a consultant to the Company, and a "Qualified Person" as defined under National Instrument 43-101.

About Lightning Resource Corp.

Lightning Resource Corp. is a Canadian, precious and base metals exploration company focused on advancing its portfolio of high-potential mineral projects, while continuing to evaluate additional acquisition opportunities. The Company's immediate focus is exploration of the Savant Gold Project with district-scale potential to host both iron formation-hosted and shear-hosted gold systems of size. This is a proven mining region with current operations including the Red Lake and Musselwhite mines. The Company also holds interest in gold and base metals exploration projects located in Ontario, Newfoundland, Japan and Zambia.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Lightning Resource Corp.

Dr. Rob Carpenter, Ph.D., P.Geo.

Interim CEO, Director

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statement Cautions:

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, including, but not limited to, the Company's future exploration, development, advancement and acquisition plans and the potential thereof. Although the Company believe that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts; they are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "potential," and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "can," "could" or "should" occur, or are those statements, which, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions that forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of management of the Company on the date the statements are made and they involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Consequently, there can be no assurances that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Except to the extent required by applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSXV, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause future results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements include, and are not limited to, risk of accidents and other risks associated with mineral exploration operations; the risk of encountering unanticipated geological factors; or the possibility that the Company may not be able to secure permitting and other agency or governmental clearances, necessary to carry out exploration plans, risk of political uncertainties and regulatory or legal changes in the jurisdictions where the Company carries on its business that might interfere with the Company's business and prospects. The reader is urged to refer to the Company's reports, publicly available through the Canadian Securities Administrators' System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR+) at www.sedarplus.ca for a more complete discussion of such risk factors and their potential effects.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/316871