St. George, Utah--(Newsfile Corp. - October 1, 2026) - TCN, a leading global provider of AI-powered cloud contact center software and solutions, today announced the acquisition of Abstrakt, a real-time agent assist and automated quality assurance (QA) company.

The acquisition seamlessly integrates Abstrakt's real-time agent assist AI solutions into TCN's contact center platform and workforce optimization services while enhancing its existing automated QA capabilities and Virtual Agents solution. This further demonstrates TCN's ongoing commitment to delivering the most advanced AI solutions in all areas of the platform; therefore, enabling agents to do their best work.

Together, the companies will better support agents while giving managers a clearer picture of how their teams are performing. The focus is on making the day-to-day work easier for agents and giving leaders better insight into what's happening across their contact center.

"At TCN, we believe the most effective contact centers are those that empower their agents with the right intelligence at the right moment," said Darrin Bird, chief operating officer of TCN. "By integrating Abstrakt's real-time assistance and automated QA directly into our platform, we are removing the guesswork from agent interactions and enabling our clients to deliver a more consistent, high-quality customer experience. This acquisition is a significant milestone in our mission to make the agent's day-to-day work easier and more rewarding."

TCN and Abstrakt have worked closely together prior to the acquisition, making the move a natural next step for both companies.

"We've had a really strong partnership with TCN, and we've always had a lot of respect for the company, the team and what they're building," said Greg Reffner, founder & CEO at Abstrakt. "We're excited to bring what we've built at Abstrakt into a platform we already know and trust."

Now a fully integrated part of TCN, Abstrakt will be referred to as Abstrakt, a TCN company and will communicate directly with its customers regarding the acquisition and provide additional information as the companies move forward.

Abstrakt a tcn company

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/12220/316810_25918bbd242f5b3a_001full.jpg

For more information on TCN's solutions, visit tcn.com.

About TCN

TCN provides AI-powered cloud contact center software and solutions that make it easier for organizations to automate tasks, stay compliant and quickly connect with customers across digital channels.

About Abstrakt

Abstrakt provides real-time agent assist and automated QA technology for contact centers. Its platform helps organizations improve agent performance, compliance, coaching and operational efficiency.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/316810