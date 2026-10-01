Autonomous vertical farming project advances food security, water efficiency and agricultural innovation in Sharjah

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 1, 2026) - Elevate Farms Inc. ("Elevate Farms" or the "Company"), a vertical farming technology company with operations and presence in Canada, the United States and Switzerland, is pleased to announce its partnership with Tathmeer Agri Tech at Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park ("SPARK") in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates.

The partnership forms part of the newly launched Integrated Agri-Tech Innovation Centre, a platform bringing together smart agriculture, artificial intelligence, controlled-environment farming, applied research and development, technology testing and commercialization. The Centre is designed to help companies, researchers and investors localize technologies, test solutions and create pathways to commercial deployment across the UAE and the wider region.

As part of the initiative, Elevate Farms will bring its autonomous vertical farming technology and operating know-how to Sharjah. The Company's planned vertical farm at SPARK is expected to produce approximately 400 tonnes of high-quality leafy greens annually within a footprint of approximately 2,400 m². The project is intended to support local year-round production while using approximately 95% less water than field farming, including processing and facility cleaning, saving an estimated 95 million litres of water and 12 hectares of farmland each year.

The Elevate Farms project will sit within the broader Tathmeer ecosystem, which connects farmers, technology providers, researchers, investors and strategic partners. The Centre is intended to allow technologies such as vertical farming, hydroponics, AI-enabled monitoring and other smart-farming systems to be demonstrated and validated under real operating conditions before broader commercial deployment.

Food security, water efficiency and sustainable agriculture are strategic priorities in the UAE, where water scarcity, limited arable land and demanding climatic conditions create a strong need for controlled-environment agriculture. The partnership is designed to combine Elevate Farms' technology with SPARK's infrastructure and Tathmeer's research, training, validation and market-access ecosystem.

"Canada and the UAE face very different climates but a similar challenge: how to grow more fresh produce locally, year-round, with less dependence on long supply chains," said Amin Jadavji, Chief Executive Officer of Elevate Farms. "Our work with Tathmeer and SPARK is an opportunity to bring proven vertical farming technology and operating expertise to the UAE and help produce leafy greens in the UAE, for the UAE."

"The Centre gives farmers and investors the chance to see technologies proven under real operating conditions before they commit capital," said Layth Dwairi, Chief Executive Officer of Tathmeer Agri Tech. "Elevate Farms brings autonomous vertical farming that already operates commercially in North America, and we look forward to seeing it produce in Sharjah."

Elevate Farms continues to advance scalable indoor agriculture solutions designed to strengthen food sovereignty and fresh-produce supply chains. The Company is also pursuing projects in other international markets as it expands the use of its autonomous growing platform.

About Elevate Farms Inc.

Elevate Farms develops autonomous vertical farming technology focused on perishable leafy greens. Its closed-loop systems are designed to use approximately 95% less water than traditional farming, including processing and facility cleaning, while growing greens without pesticides in controlled environments. The Company's technology has roots in space-research applications and is designed around high levels of automation, energy efficiency, yield and food safety. Through its Fieldless Farms business, products are available at Farm Boy and select Real Canadian Superstore locations across Ontario under the Fieldless Farms brand, including Ontario Sweets, Northern Crunch and Glacier Greens. With pipeline projects at pre-development stages in the US and Switzerland, the Company is poised to quickly become a world leader in an industry that has yet to live up to its promise.

About Tathmeer Agri Tech

Tathmeer Agri Tech's vision is to rebuild agriculture as a connected system. In strategic collaboration with SPARK, Tathmeer brings together technology, infrastructure, funding, research and market access into one unified platform, enabling a scalable and innovation-driven agricultural ecosystem that connects farmers, technology providers, operational experts, buyers and financial partners.

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