Istanbul, Turkey--(Newsfile Corp. - October 1, 2026) - International Plus, a dental group authorised by the Turkish Ministry of Health, has confirmed its status as a BEGO certified clinic, an authorisation from the German manufacturer that permits its surgical team to place BEGO Semados implant systems under the manufacturer's own protocols. The certification covers component selection, surgical placement and prosthetic restoration and it carries manufacturer-backed documentation for the components used in each case.

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Verifiable detail International Plus Founded 2014 Patients reported 200,000+ from 140+ countries Annual volume More than 15,000 patients a year

State authorisation Turkish Ministry of Health, USHAS health tourism authorisation Health tourism certification Health Turkiye Manufacturer certification BEGO certified clinic Dental accreditations ADA, AACD, ITI, EAO Laboratory In-house digital laboratory at the Istanbul facility

BEGO is a family owned manufacturer founded in Bremen in 1890 with implant systems developed as well as produced entirely in Germany.

What BEGO Certification Requires

Manufacturer certification is a training credential before it is a purchasing arrangement. To hold it, a clinic must demonstrate that its surgeons have been educated within the BEGO protocol set, that genuine components are used throughout the restorative chain and that placement follows the sequence the manufacturer specifies rather than a locally improvised variant.

Manufacturer certification sits alongside the clinic's wider accreditation set, which covers ADA, AACD, ITI, EAO on the dental side with USHAS health tourism authorisation plus Health Turkiye certification at facility level.

The Bego Semados RSX System and What It Changes Clinically

BEGO Semados implants are manufactured from grade 4 commercially pure titanium with a surface the company markets as TiPurePlus. Three design features distinguish the range.

Integrated Platform Switch. The connection between implant and abutment is set inward from the outer edge of the implant. This platform switch design, together with a conical 45 degree implant-to-abutment connection and internal hexagon anti-rotation protection, is listed among the device characteristics in the U.S. Food and Drug Administration 510(k) clearance for the BEGO Semados RS/RSX Implant System (K201700), which classifies the system as a Class II endosseous dental implant.

Self-tapping thread. According to the same FDA 510(k) summary, the implants are self-tapping, conical endosseous implants made of grade 4 commercially pure titanium, with two circular cutting edges in the apical and central region and a thread depth of 0.35 to 0.49 mm in the conical part.

Dimensional range. Fixtures are produced in diameters from 3.0 to 5.5 mm in lengths from 7 to 15 mm. That span lets a surgeon match the fixture to a narrow anterior gap or to a posterior site with limited bone height without resorting to a compromise size.

Surface engineering carries most of the biological argument.The TiPurePlus surface is produced by sandblasting followed by acid etching, the surface treatment recorded for the system in its FDA 510(k) summary. The FDA determined the BEGO Semados RS/RSX Implant System to be substantially equivalent to legally marketed predicate devices, based on documented testing that included biocompatibility under ISO 10993, dynamic fatigue under ISO 14801, corrosion resistance and sterilization validation. A meta-analysis of contemporary roughened surface implants placed by experienced clinicians reported ten year survival of approximately 96 percent.

Why the Clinic Selected a German Manufactured System

Predictable outcomes begin with predictable components. Batch to batch consistency is what allows a surgical protocol to be written once and followed repeatedly since a system whose tolerances drift forces the surgeon to compensate case by case.

"Certification is not a badge, it is a constraint we accepted," said Dr Eren Gulbahar, Chief Physician at International Plus. "It means the sequence is fixed and documented so a colleague anywhere in the world can look at the file and know exactly what was placed."

Implant system selection at the clinic is made by its multidisciplinary Diagnostic Council, where surgical and prosthetic specialists review each file together. The council works from evidence rather than supply convenience and it does not treat one manufacturer as correct for every case. BEGO systems suit a wide span of indications from single tooth replacement through to full arch work but they are not selected where the anatomy calls for a zygomatic fixture because that indication falls outside the range.

What Certification Means for an International Patient

Cross border treatment introduces a documentation problem that domestic care rarely faces. A patient treated abroad returns home with a restoration that a local dentist may need to service years later, often without knowing which system was used or which prosthetic components fit it.

Certification narrows that gap. The manufacturer's paperwork identifies the exact fixture and connection type so replacement parts can be sourced anywhere BEGO operates. International Plus reports treating more than 15,000 patients a year from over 140 countries at its Istanbul facility, where restorations are produced in an in-house digital laboratory rather than sent to an external partner.

Prospective patients can review the group's implant protocols and clinician credentials through its BEGO implants documentation.

About International Plus

Founded in 2014, International Plus reports treating more than 200,000 patients from over 140 countries. The group is authorised by the Turkish Ministry of Health, holds USHAS health tourism authorisation together with Health Turkiye certification and carries ADA, AACD, ITI, EAO dental accreditations. It operates under ISO 9001, ISO 27001, ISO 10002 management systems with an in-house digital laboratory at its Istanbul facility.

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