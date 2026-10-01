Nebius Group

Nebius acquires Inferize to strengthen Nebius Token Factory's production inference stack



01-Oct-2026 / 13:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Nebius acquires Inferize to strengthen Nebius Token Factory's production inference stack Brings technology that cuts time to launch and scale large AI models, improving token economics and capacity utilization

Adds deeply experienced systems engineering talent to Nebius's inference team

Continues production inference build-out on Nebius with optimizations across the stack Amsterdam, October 1, 2026 - Nebius (Nasdaq: NBIS), the AI cloud company, today announced it has acquired Inferize, an inference optimization company whose technology shortens the time needed to launch and scale large AI models, making inference workloads elastic. Inferize's technology and team have joined Nebius Token Factory, Nebius's managed inference platform for production AI. Cold starts - the time models need to load before serving a single request - impose additional time and costs on teams running AI models in production at scale. This leaves assigned GPUs idle at launch time, when demand spikes and new instances spin up, and when weights are updated mid-run for example during reinforcement learning - and forces platforms to hold spare capacity just to hit their service-level targets. Inferize's technology cuts this "idle GPU tax", enabling capacity to scale much more closely with actual usage and driving higher capacity utilization and better token economics. Danila Shtan, Chief Technology Officer of Nebius, said: "Running inference well takes more than fast GPUs and optimized models. The whole system needs to respond when demand changes, including how quickly additional capacity is ready to serve customers. Inferize brings technology that accelerates that process and a team with deep expertise in GPU systems. We're bringing both into Token Factory to make it more responsive to customer demand and get more useful work out of our infrastructure. The team's contribution will extend well beyond this first integration." Inferize adds another layer to how Nebius runs production inference. Eigen AI brought optimization at the model, kernel and system levels into Nebius Token Factory, while Clarifai's core team and licensed technology added system-level inference and compute orchestration. Guy Bortnikov, co-founder and CEO of Inferize, said: "Keeping spare GPUs running is the price of being ready for demand. Removing that cost is what we built Inferize to do, and Nebius is where it can go straight into the platform. Our team will work across the stack with one objective: serving more customer demand from every GPU." Founded in January 2026, the Inferize team had a working prototype within three months. Inferize's engineers will work across Nebius Token Factory, starting with the integration of their technology. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed. About Nebius Nebius, the AI cloud company, is building the full-stack platform for developers and companies to take charge of their AI future - from data and model training to production deployment. Founded on deep in-house technological expertise and operating at scale with a rapidly expanding global footprint, Nebius serves startups and enterprises building AI products, agents, and services worldwide. Nebius is listed on Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NBIS) and headquartered in Amsterdam. For more information please visit nebius.com . Media kit nebius.com/media-kit . Contacts Media relations: media@nebius.com Investor relations: askIR@nebius.com Disclaimer Forward-looking statements This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve risks and uncertainties. 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