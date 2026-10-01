Varkey Foundation today publishes the world's first global intergenerational study of family bonding, surveying children, parents, Gen Z, and grandparents spanning 15 countries

Nearly one-third (31%) of US grandparents say they spend less than one hour a week or no time at all with family, the highest percentage of all countries surveyed ahead of Canada (25%) and United Kingdom (23%).

US grandparents are among the least likely in the world to regularly see grandchildren in person, with just 39% seeing them at least once a week the second lowest percentage of all countries surveyed after Japan (36%).

Almost all US children (98%) say they feel comfortable talking to their parents about important issues, the joint highest figure globally.

The Family First Global Survey, an initiative by global education pioneer Sunny Varkey, reveals that American families report strong emotional bonds and high levels of closeness but many grandparents are becoming increasingly disconnected from everyday family life.

The Family First Global Survey found that 31% of US grandparents say they spend either no quality time at all or less than one hour per week with their families the highest percentage of all countries surveyed, ahead of Canada (25%) and the UK (23%).

The findings come from the world's first global intergenerational study of family bonding, surveying children, parents, Gen Z, and grandparents. It features the world's first Family Bonding Index, which assigns countries a score based on the strength of family connections.

Family First is a global movement launched by the Varkey Foundation to strengthen intergenerational bonds between children, parents and grandparents, with the aim of building stronger communities across generations. Launched by Sunny Varkey, founder of GEMS Education, the movement reflects a longstanding commitment to fostering strong family values and encouraging greater support between children and parents, contributing to healthier and longer lives. It is rooted in the belief that education goes far beyond academic achievement it shapes values and develops not only students, but future parents, future leaders, and stronger societies.

Sunny Varkey, Founder of Family First and the Varkey Foundation, said:

"This landmark report clearly shows that family bonding is under strain. Economic pressures, geographical distance and technological change all make it harder for families to spend meaningful time together. Across many societies, this is contributing to weaker intergenerational relationships, greater loneliness among older people and less time shared between children, parents and grandparents. Yet the family remains the most fundamental building block of every community, making it more important than ever to understand, protect and strengthen these relationships."

Children report strong emotional closeness within families

The study highlighted strong emotional foundations within many American households. More than two-thirds (67%) of US children said they feel "very comfortable" talking openly with their parents about things that matter to them the third highest figure of all countries surveyed after India (68%) and Nigeria (83%).

Globally only 59% of Gen Z respondents said their parents "always" or "often" notice when they are upset or struggling, compared with 80% of school-age children.

Grandparents disconnected from family life

Only 39% of US grandparents said they see their grandchildren in person at least once a week the second lowest figure globally after Japan (36%), and far below countries including China (92%), the UAE (91%) and Nigeria (86%).

At the same time, many Americans still expect strong intergenerational support structures in later life. More than four in 10 US parents (42%) said they plan to have their parents move in with them as they age the second highest percentage of all countries surveyed after Malaysia (47%).

Screens and digital habits reshaping family life

The study also highlighted tensions around screen use and digital habits within US households. Nearly one-quarter (23%) of US children said "everyone" is most likely to be on a phone or screen during family time the joint third highest percentage globally alongside Sweden, behind Canada (26%) and Malaysia (24%).

There was also a clear perception gap between generations: while 32% of US children said screen time is what most often prevents their family from spending more time bonding together, only 19% of parents said the same tied with Nigeria for the lowest percentage globally.

While phones may be less visible in some settings, screens remain present in others: 28% of US parents said some or all family members are on phones during a typical family meal the second lowest percentage of all countries surveyed after France (18%) while 31% said family members are likely to be watching television during meals, the third highest percentage globally after Nigeria (46%) and Japan (34%).

Questions over whether society supports family life

Just 36% of US grandparents said societal systems such as work, school and technology support family life the third lowest figure of all countries surveyed after Sweden (33%) and the UK (35%), and well below the global average of 53%.

Meanwhile, 51% of US parents said schools are falling short in preparing children for "real life" the second highest figure globally after Canada (54%). US parents were also the most likely in the world to say schools are failing to provide enough mental health support for families, with 45% saying schools currently fall short in this area.

About the research

Family First commissioned research agency We Are Family to conduct the survey. We Are Family interviewed 6,002 parents, 6,011 of their children aged 9-18, 3,000 grandparents of children aged 9-18 and 3,000 Gen Z participants in January and February 2026.

The countries included in the research are Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, India, Japan, Kenya, Malaysia, Nigeria, Sweden, UAE, UK and US.

The Family First Global Survey represents one of the world's largest intergenerational studies of family bonding and relationships. The full findings include the Family Bonding Index, which assigns countries a score based on the strength of family connections.

About Family First

Family First is a global movement launched by the Varkey Foundation to strengthen intergenerational bonds between children, parents and grandparents, with the aim of building stronger communities across generations.

Launched by Sunny Varkey, founder of GEMS Education, the movement reflects a longstanding commitment to fostering strong family values and encouraging greater support between children and parents, contributing to healthier and longer lives. It is rooted in the belief that education goes far beyond academic achievement it shapes values and develops not only students, but future parents, future leaders, and stronger societies.

About the Varkey Foundation

The Varkey Foundation believes every child deserves a vibrant, stimulating learning environment that awakens and supports their full potential. The foundation believes nothing is more important to achieving this than the passion and quality of teachers. It supports global teaching capacity and seeds excellence and innovation in the next generation of educators. The Foundation also founded the GEMS Education Global Teacher Prize to shine a spotlight on the incredible work teachers do all over the world.

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