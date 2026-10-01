PyroGenesis Inc.: PyroGenesis Confirms Completion of Installation of 4.5 MW Plasma Torch System at U.S. Defense and Aeronautics Research Facility

MONTREAL, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PyroGenesis Inc. ("PyroGenesis" or the "Company") (TSX: PYR) (OTCQX: PYRGF) (FRA: 8PY1), a leader in ultra-high temperature processes and engineering innovation, and a plasma-based technology provider to heavy industry & defense, today confirmed that installation of the Company's 4.5 MW plasma torch system for a U.S. defense and aeronautics research facility, has been completed. The system and its auxiliary components are now undergoing final adjustments to ensure specification compliance.

As announced previously, PyroGenesis signed a contract valued at approximately $4.13 million (US$3.13 million) with a U.S. corporation who regularly serves as a prime contractor for the U.S. government as well as for public and private customers in the aeronautics and related industries. The contract is for the design and build of a 4.5 MW plasma torch system and related peripherals. The project is the first of two large-scale plasma torch system projects for this client, who subsequently ordered a 20 MW plasma torch, announced October 21, 2024. The 20 MW torch system, with a signed budget of $27 million (US$19.6 million), is expected to be the largest plasma torch ever produced commercially, based on the Company's own research.

Image: PyroGenesis' 4.5 MW plasma torch

The 4.5 MW plasma torch system was subsequently delivered to the client [announced January 27, 2026], pending completion of the client's facility to enable installation. Over the past few weeks, the system and related peripheral components were installed. Live pre-operational startup and testing of the plasma torch have commenced.

Once fully operational, and all specification adjustments have been completed, the plasma torch is expected to operate within an extreme-temperature test tunnel, generating the ultra-high-temperature conditions required to expose materials and scale models to extreme thermal environments and assess their performance for aeronautics applications. For reference, a 4.5 MW plasma torch is equivalent to the average concurrent electricity demand of approximately 3,750 average U.S. homes (based on an average U.S. household's continuous demand of 1.2kW1).

The client is a leading center for innovation, technology development, and testing in support of critical defense, military, and aeronautics applications. Its world-class scientific community includes internationally recognized experts whose collective contributions span numerous landmark achievements in U.S. aeronautics. The client's facilities house unique full-scale test conditions considered essential to U.S. national security.

"This announcement marks an important milestone in the deployment of our high-power plasma technology for advanced aeronautics testing," said Mr. P. Peter Pascali, President and CEO of PyroGenesis. "With the torch now installed, the system will proceed through commissioning before entering its intended operational phase, where the system is expected to support the client's specialized test programs by providing a controlled, high-power plasma heat source capable of generating exceptionally demanding thermal conditions. This installation also represents an important step in our ongoing relationship with the client, which has already ordered a 20 MW plasma torch. The 20 MW system represents the next major scale-up in plasma power and, based on our research, is expected to be the largest plasma torch ever produced commercially."

Today's announcement complemented other advancements to the Company's high-powered plasma torch business line that the Company has previously announced. The following is a short summary of two of the more prominent projects that are currently underway:

Constellium



As previously announced (press release dated August 5, 2025), PyroGenesis signed an industrial implementation contract with Constellium, one of the world's largest aluminum transformation and recycling companies, for the sale of plasma torch technology and related peripheral components, for use in a Constellium aluminum remelting furnace. This followed a previous announcement (press release dated April 10, 2024) detailing a collaboration agreement whereby Constellium stated its intention to use PyroGenesis plasma torches as potential replacement heating sources in Constellium's aluminum cast houses.



More recently, the Company announced [press release March 6, 2026] successful completion of the system and commencement of the delivery and installation phase.



The Company today reports that the system has been operating successfully since early June 2026 within a furnace at a Constellium manufacturing plant in France. Since that time, the furnace has been successfully producing aluminum, using PyroGenesis' plasma torch system as the furnace heat source.



The system will continue operating and producing aluminum during October, at which point the first phase of the collaboration agreement will be completed. At that point, the next phase in the collaboration agreement will be discussed between Constellium and PyroGenesis.



Norsk Hydro ASA



As previously announced (press release dated February 24, 2025), PyroGenesis signed a €1.63 million (CA$2.4 million) contract with Norsk Hydro ASA ("Hydro"), a Norway-based aluminum and renewable energy company that, since its founding in 1905, has become one of the largest aluminum producers in the world and one of the most respected and influential leaders in heavy industry. The contract with PyroGenesis is to test plasma technology as one of the ways to replace fossil fuels with renewable alternatives in its aluminum casthouses. This contract followed Hydro publicly announcing (in January 2024) its stated goal to achieve net-zero emissions across the entire aluminum value chain by 2050, including their intention to test plasma technology in their test center in Sunndal Norway.



The Company today reports that the development of the plasma torch system for Hydro has been completed, and the system and related components are expected to arrive at Hydro's Sunndal facility during Q4 2026. The plasma torch system will then be installed in an aluminum furnace, with start-up and commissioning expected to be completed during Q1 2027.



Hydro's Sunndal facility is the largest and most modern primary aluminum plant in Europe. The facility, which also houses remelting, casthouse, and research and development activities, produces over 400,000 tonnes of primary aluminum, 500,000 tonnes of casthouse products, and 80,000 tonnes of anodes annually.2





About PyroGenesis Inc.

PyroGenesis leverages 35 years of plasma technology leadership to deliver advanced engineering solutions to energy, propulsion, destruction, process heating, emissions, and materials development challenges across heavy industry and defense. Its customers include global leaders in aluminum, aerospace, steel, iron ore, utilities, environmental services, military, and government. From its Montreal headquarters and local manufacturing facilities, PyroGenesis' engineers, scientists, and technicians drive innovation and commercialization of energy transition and ultra-high temperature technology. PyroGenesis' operations are ISO 9001:2015 and AS9100D certified, with ISO certification maintained since 1997. PyroGenesis' shares trade on the TSX (PYR), OTCQX (PYRGF), and Frankfurt (8PY1) stock exchanges.

Cautionary and Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. In some cases, but not necessarily in all cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "targets", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "an opportunity exists", "is positioned", "estimates", "intends", "assumes", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate" or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, nor guarantees or assurances of future performance but instead represent management's current beliefs, expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events and operating performance. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on a number of opinions, assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by PyroGenesis as of the date of this release, are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ, possibly materially, from those indicated by the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the risk factors identified under "Risk Factors" in PyroGenesis' latest annual information form, and in other periodic filings that it has made and may make in the future with the securities commissions or similar regulatory authorities, all of which are available under PyroGenesis' profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. These factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect PyroGenesis. However, such risk factors should be considered carefully. There can be no assurance that such estimates and assumptions will prove to be correct. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. PyroGenesis undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, except as required by applicable securities laws. Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange, its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange) nor the OTCQX Best Market accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

For further information contact ir@pyrogenesis.com or visit http://www.pyrogenesis.com

1 https://www.eia.gov/tools/faqs/faq.php?id=97&t=7

2 https://www.hydro.com/en/global/about-hydro/hydro-worldwide/europe/norway/sunndal/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/adc0db89-dc10-4c43-8bed-e7f742ab1fe4