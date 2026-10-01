BioStem Technologies, Inc.: BioStem Technologies Strengthens Placental Allograft and Umbilical Tissue Patent Portfolio

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioStem Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: BSEM) ("BioStem" or the "Company"), a leading regenerative medicine company focused on the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of perinatal tissue allograft products, today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued one patent and three notices of allowance for additional patent applications and the Mexican Institute of Industrial Property (IMPI) has issued one notice of allowance for additional patent applications.

The newly issued patent and allowed applications broaden BioStem's intellectual property portfolio across its placental and umbilical cord tissue technologies in wound care, surgical and joint applications.

U.S. Patent No. 12,648,969: STERILE HUMAN PLACENTAL ALLOGRAFTS AND METHODS OF MAKING THEREOF

The application is directed to human placental allografts having various uses including treatment of wounds and diabetic foot ulcers.

U.S. Patent Application No. 19/660,625: STERILE HUMAN PLACENTAL ALLOGRAFTS AND METHODS OF MAKING THEREOF (allowance mailed September 25, 2026)

The application is directed to treating wounds with human placental allografts.

U.S. Patent Application No. 19/681,608: MICRONIZED COMPOSITIONS FOR WOUND HEALING PREPARED FROM HUMAN UMBILICAL CORD TISSUE AND INTACT AMNION-CHORION TISSUE HAVING AN INTACT INTERMEDIATE SPONGY LAYER POSITIONED THERE BETWEEN (allowance mailed August 19, 2026)

The application is directed to combination products having micronized human umbilical cord tissue and micronized human amnion-chorion tissue and methods of wound treatment using the same.

U.S. Patent Application No. 17/873,383: UMBILICAL CORD EXTRACT FOR JOINT CUSHIONING AND LUBRICATION (allowance mailed August 18, 2026)

The application is directed to compositions and methods for the treatment of joint inflammation.

Mexican Patent Application No. MX/a/2025/000164: STERILE HUMAN PLACENTAL ALLOGRAFTS AND METHODS OF MAKING THEREOF

The application is directed to human placental allografts having various uses including treatment of wounds and diabetic foot ulcers.

"Investing in our intellectual property remains a priority for BioStem, and this patent and four allowances reflect the progress of that effort," said Jason Matuszewski, Chair and CEO of BioStem Technologies. "We plan to continue to commit resources to expanding and defending our patent estate, both in the U.S. and internationally, so that the technologies we develop stay protected as we grow our product offerings for clinicians and their patients."

The issued patent and allowed applications further expand BioStem's growing intellectual property portfolio, which includes more than 100 patents and patent applications worldwide. BioStem continues to invest in innovation across placental and umbilical cord tissue processing, preservation technologies, and allograft designs as it develops next-generation products for wound care, surgical and joint applications.

BioStem's proprietary processing technologies are designed to optimize preservation of the innate structural and biological characteristics of perinatal tissues, supporting their use in a variety of clinical applications, including surgical and wound care procedures.

About BioStem Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: BSEM): BioStem Technologies, Inc. is a publicly traded, biomedical innovator, focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing advanced allograft solutions derived from perinatal tissue. The company leverages its industry-leading proprietary BioRetain®, CryoTek® and SteriTek® processing technologies, designed to optimize the preservation of the natural properties of these tissues, supporting their use in clinical settings. Its allografts are used by clinicians across a wide range of specialties. With a growing portfolio of products, expanding clinical research initiatives, and a national commercial footprint, BioStem is committed to advancing innovation in regenerative medicine.

BioStem Technologies' quality management system and standard operating procedures have been reviewed and accredited by the American Association of Tissue Banks ("AATB"). These systems and procedures are established in compliance with current Good Tissue Practices ("cGTP") and current Good Manufacturing Practices ("cGMP"). BioStem's portfolio of quality brands includes its Neox®, Clarix®, VENDAJE® and American Amnion product lines.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain statements in this press release may be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements relate to expectations or forecasts of future events. Forward-looking statements may be identified using words such as "forecast," "intend," "seek," "target," "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "estimate", "plan," "outlook," and "project" and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's plans to expand and defend its patent portfolio, grow its product offerings, and invest in innovative technologies.

Forward-looking statements with respect to strategies, prospects and other aspects of the business of the Company are based on current expectations that are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from expectations expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: the Company's ability to maintain compliance with Nasdaq's continued listing standards; the Company's ability to obtain financing on terms acceptable to it, or at all; the impact of any changes in applicable laws or regulations; the Company's accounts receivable collection risk and concentration; the Company's ability to maintain production of its products in sufficient quantities to meet demand; and the possibility that the Company may be adversely affected by other general economic, business, and/or competitive factors. There may be additional risks about which the Company is presently unaware of or that the Company currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company undertakes no duty to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

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Website: www.biostemtechnologies.com

E-Mail: pr@biostemtech.com

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Phone: 954-380-8342

Investor Relations:

Philip Trip Taylor, Gilmartin Group

ir@biostemtech.com