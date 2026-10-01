Cyngn Autonomous Fleet Utilization Increased 45% Quarter Over Quarter

Growth in missions, distance traveled, and autonomous driving hours reflects increasing utilization across deployed customer operations

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Oct. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyngn (NASDAQ: CYN) today announced continued growth in the utilization of its autonomous vehicle fleet during the second quarter of 2026, with autonomous missions increasing 45% quarter over quarter and June marking a record month for fleet activity.

The increase was reflected across multiple measures of real-world vehicle utilization. During the second quarter, distance traveled increased 67% quarter over quarter, while autonomous driving hours increased 55%.

The increase comes as Cyngn continues to focus its commercial strategy on moving autonomous vehicles beyond initial deployment and into recurring industrial workflows. Across customer sites, DriveMod vehicles perform repetitive material movement tasks designed to reduce manual transportation work and help facilities operate more efficiently.

"An autonomous vehicle creates the most value when it becomes part of the everyday operation," said Cyngn CEO, Lior Tal. "What we are seeing across the fleet is increasing utilization as customers incorporate autonomous material movement into their regular workflows."

Cyngn's DriveMod Autonomous Tugger is designed for repetitive material movement within manufacturing and industrial facilities. The system operates along established routes and is managed through Cyngn Insight, the company's fleet management software.

Cyngn has deployed its autonomous vehicle technology across a range of industrial environments. The company is increasingly focused on applications where autonomous material movement can be deployed quickly, repeated consistently, and expanded as customers identify additional routes and workflows.

The second-quarter utilization growth provides another measure of that progression, with increases in missions, driving hours, and distance traveled culminating in record fleet activity during June.

About Cyngn

Cyngn develops and deploys autonomous vehicle technology for industrial organizations like manufacturers and logistics companies. The Company addresses significant challenges facing industrial organizations today, such as labor shortages and costly safety incidents.

Cyngn's DriveMod technology empowers customers to seamlessly bring self-driving technology to their operations without high upfront costs or infrastructure installations. The DriveMod Tugger hauls up to 12,000 lbs, travels inside and out, and targets a typical payback period of less than 2 years.

Investor Contact:

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CFO

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Media Contact:

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Where to Find Cyngn:

Website: https://cyngn.com

X: https://x.com/cyngn

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/cyngn

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Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Any statement that is not historical in nature is a forward-looking statement and may be identified by the use of words and phrases such as "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "will," "will likely result," "will continue," "plans to," "potential," "promising," and similar expressions. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, including the risk factors described from time to time in the Company's reports to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including, without limitation the risk factors discussed in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 26, 2026. Readers are cautioned that it is not possible to predict or identify all the risks, uncertainties and other factors that may affect future results. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual results may differ materially from those projected. Cyngn undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

SOURCE Cyngn