Winnipeg, Manitoba--(Newsfile Corp. - October 1, 2026) - Beyond Minerals Inc. (CSE: BY) (OTCQB: BYDMF) (the "Company" or "Beyond") is pleased to announce: (i) the results from the first-pass exploration program completed in late August at the Company's Owl Creek Project, which successfully confirmed the presence of a Cu-Au-Mo-Ag porphyry mineralization system; and (ii) a proposed non-brokered private placement of up to 20,000,000 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of $0.05 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to C$1,000,000 (the "Offering").

Owl Creek Project Exploration Results

A total of eighty grab samples were collected across Zones A and C. Assay results from this initial program have successfully confirmed the presence of a Cu-Au-Mo-Ag porphyry mineralization system at the Owl Creek Project.

Allan Frame, CEO of Beyond, commented: "The first-pass field program at Owl Creek has provided encouraging confirmation of our geological model, outlining a Cu-Au-Mo-Ag porphyry mineralization system with a significant structural trend of more than ten kilometres spanning between Zones A to E. We appreciate the work completed by the team and look forward to advancing the next phase of exploration. The upcoming financing is intended to support drilling at Zone C upon the issuance of a drill permit to verify and to extend the historical drilling footprint, to include the analysis of gold assays, and to continue systematic work across the project."

Owl Creek First Pass Exploration Highlights:

Confirmation of the presence of Cu-Au mineralization Zone A grab samples highlights (Figure 2 & Table 1): #893887: 0.75% Cu, 0.36 g/t Au, and 4 g/t Ag #893885: >1% Cu*, and 0.13 g/t Au



*Awaiting overlimit copper assay #893884: 0.43% Cu, 0.04g/t Au, and 116 ppm Mo



Zone C grab samples highlights (Figure 1 & Table 2):



#893853: 0.65% Cu, 0.09 g/t Au, and 3 g/t Ag #893854: 0.34% Cu, 0.04 g/t Au, and 309 ppm Mo

(Figure 1 & Table 2):

Localized Mo and Ag mineralization associated with the main Cu-Au mineralization.

Consistent Cu-Au grade associated with different mineralization assemblages. Malachite-Chalcopyrite Chalcopyrite-Bornite Higher Cu & Au grade association in general







Figure 1 Map of 2026 First-Pass Exploration Program Results from Zone C with Historical DDH and Soil Anomalies

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Lawrence Tsang, VP Exploration of Beyond, noted: "The first-pass exploration program has provided a solid foundation for understanding the mineralization style and geochemical baseline at Owl Creek. The results reinforce that Owl Creek is a multi-target porphyry system, and our immediate focus is on advancing Zone C to drill-ready status upon permit issuance. In the next phase for field work at Zones A and C, we will refine our geological and structural model through modern geophysical surveying and interpretation, detailed mapping, expanded sampling, and additional drone imagery. In parallel, we will begin prospecting in Zones B, D, and E to ensure these areas are ready for future targeting as the project continues to progress."





Figure 2 Map of 2026 Frist-Pass Exploration Program Results from Zone A

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Table 1. Zone A Grab Sample Highlights







Alteration







Easting Northing Lithology Sample ID Potassic Sericite Chl/epi/hem/carb Primary sulfides Secondary sulfides Cu % Au g/t 517258 5580371 Diorite 893881

Y





0.34 0.04 517235 5580355 Diorite 893882

Y Y cpy

0.26 0.08 517214 5580378 Diorite 893884

Y Y cpy py 0.43 0.04 517226 5580376 Diorite 893885

Y

cpy bornite >1* 0.13 517201 5580434 Diorite 893886 Y



cpy

0.36 0.11 517179 5580441 Diorite 893887 Y



cpy

0.75 0.36 517168 5580456 Diorite 893888 Y



cpy

0.34 0.03 *Awaiting overlimit copper assay





















Table 2. Zone C Grab Sample Highlights







Alteration







Easting Northing Lithology Sample ID Potassic Sericite Chl/epi/hem/carb Primary sulfides Secondary sulfides Cu % Au g/t 514416 5583115 Diorite 893812 Y



py cpy 0.3 0.06 514582 5582731 Diorite 893814





cpy

0.38 0.03 514586 5582732 Diorite 893815





cpy

0.32 0.02 514549 5582741 Diorite 893851









0.31 0.04 514546 5582739 Diorite 893852

Y Y



0.14 0.02 514583 5582763 Diorite 893853



Y



0.65 0.09 514582 5582825 Diorite 893854



Y malachite

0.34 0.04 514575 5582782 Diorite 893855



Y malachite

0.2 0.03 514503 5582829 Diorite 893857



Y

malachite 0.15 0.03 514366 5583132 Diorite 893858

Y Y py

0.08 0.02 514481 5582882 Diorite 893859



Y py

0.07 0.01 514561 5582732 Diorite 893861

Y Y py cpy 0.12 0.03 514560 5582713 Diorite 893862

Y Y py cpy 0.08 0.02 514573 5582686 Diorite 893863



Y



0.14 0.01 514578 5582676 Diorite 893864



Y



0.07 0.01 514606 5582653 Diorite 893865



Y cpy

0.1 0.01 514612 5582645 Diorite 893866

Y

py cpy 0.39 0.04 514631 5582631 Diorite 893867

Y Y cpy

0.25 0.07 514587 5582801 Diorite 893889 Y

Y cpy

0.2 0.1 514562 5582832 Diorite 893890



Y cpy py 0.24 0.04 514566 5582735 Diorite 893891





cpy

0.17 0.02

*Abbreviations: cpy=chalcopyrite, py=pyrite, chl=chlorite, epi=epidote, hem=hematite, carb=carbonate, Y=yes, Cu=copper, Au=gold, Mo=molybdenum, Ag=silver, Zn=Zinc, ppm=parts per million, g/t=grams per tonne

Owl Creek Project Summary

The Owl Creek Project encompasses 3,522 hectares and is situated near the town of Pemberton, a small but fast-growing community in the upper Lillooet River Valley. Pemberton provides essential services and expanding infrastructure that support exploration activities in the region.

The Project lies within the Cascade Magmatic Arc, a continental-margin arc system extending more than 1,200 km from northern California into southwestern British Columbia (Hildreth, 2007). The Cascade Arc hosts numerous Miocene-aged intrusive centres associated with porphyry-style copper-molybdenum and copper-gold mineralization, making it a regionally significant belt for porphyry exploration.

Historical work at Owl Creek includes soil geochemistry, airborne geophysical surveying, geological mapping, and diamond drilling. Compilation of historical datasets, combined with results from the recently completed field program, indicates a structural strike length of more than ten kilometres, extending from Zone A through Zone E from south to north.





Figure 3 Map of Owl Creek Structural Trend between Zone A to Zone E with 2026 First-Pass Exploration Program Results

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The first-pass exploration program at Owl Creek has established a strong correlation between chalcopyrite-malachite-bornite mineralization and elevated copper-gold grades, particularly where these assemblages are associated with the phyllic to the potassic alterations. In addition, the eighty rock samples collected to date are beginning to define geochemical vectors, with K/Na (Potassium/Sodium) and Cu/Zn (Copper/Zinc) ratios outlining zonation and mineralized halos around Zones A and C.

Field observations suggest that both Zones A and C are situated within a broad phyllic alteration envelope, with localized mineralization and alteration indicating a potential transition toward potassic alteration. These preliminary vectors confirm that Zones A and C lie within the Cu-Au porphyry system, but additional work will be required to determine their proximity to the hotter core. Five samples from the two zones are currently awaiting thin-section petrographic analysis, which will provide additional clarity on the overall geological model.

A diamond drilling Notice-of-Work application was submitted to the Ministry of Mines in early September (see news release dated September 8, 2026).

LIFE Offering

Each Unit to be issued under the Offering will consist of one common share of the Company (a "Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant, with each whole warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one Share at an exercise price of C$0.10 for 24 months following the date of issuance, subject to customary adjustment provisions.

The Units will be offered to purchasers pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption (the "LIFE" or "LIFE Exemption") under Part 5A.2 of National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions in all provinces of Canada, except Quebec. The Units offered under the LIFE Exemption will not be subject to resale restrictions pursuant to applicable Canadian securities laws.

There is an offering document (the "Offering Document") related to the Offering that can be accessed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at www.beyondminerals.ca. Prospective investors should read this offering document before making an investment decision.

The Company plans to use the net proceeds from the Offering for general working capital purposes, mineral property exploration activities and expenditures, marketing and advertising, and as otherwise described in the Offering Document. The Offering is scheduled to close on or about October 31, 2026, and is subject to certain conditions customary for transactions of this nature, including, but not limited to, the listing of the Shares issued and issuable under the Offering on the Canadian Securities Exchange. Closing of the initial tranche of the Offering is subject to the condition that the Company raise a minimum of C$500,000.

The Company may pay finders' fees in connection with the Offering in cash, shares, warrants or a combination thereof.

The offered securities have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

References

Hildreth, Wes, 2007. Quaternary Magmatism in the Cascades - Geologic Perspectives. https://pubs.usgs.gov/pp/pp1744/.

Beyond News Release. September 8, 2026. https://beyondminerals.ca/news/beyond-minerals-expands-owl-creeks-mineralization-footprint-provides-exploration-update-and-announces-convertible-debenture-offering.

Quality Assurance and Quality Control (QA/QC)

All rock samples collected during the program were placed in sturdy plastic bags, tagged, and sealed at the sample site. The sealed bags were then packed into rice bags and stored securely until transport. Samples were shipped by road or delivered directly by the crew supervisor to SGS Canada Inc.'s preparation facility in Burnaby, BC, for preparation and analysis.

Sample preparation was completed at the SGS Burnaby, BC facility, where samples were weighed, crushed, and pulverized to industry standards. Multi-element analyses were performed using a four-acid digestion followed by ICP-AES/ICP-MS finish, providing a near-total digestion suitable for porphyry-style mineralization. Gold was analyzed using a 30 g fire assay (Au-FAS-30) with an AAS finish.

SGS Canada meets all requirements of international standards and operates ISO/IEC 17025-accredited testing laboratories, ensuring the highest level of analytical quality and reliability. SGS also employs internal quality control protocols, including analytical duplicates and control standards.

Qualified Person and Third-Party Data

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Lawrence Tsang, P.Geo., VP Exploration of the Company. Lawrence Tsang is a "qualified person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. The potential grades of exploration targets disclosed in this news release are conceptual in nature. There has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource, and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the target being delineated as a mineral resource.

About Beyond Minerals Inc.

Beyond Minerals Inc. is a critical minerals exploration company with the Ear Falls spodumene-bearing pegmatite exploration project in Ontario and two exploration projects in British Columbia, the Rare One REE project and the Owl Creek Cu-Au porphyry project. Beyond Minerals is advancing the projects with its exploration team. The Company will continue to seek to stake, to acquire, or to option other properties to expand the Company's portfolio. Also, Beyond will seek for potential joint ventures partner on projects as it is a source of non-dilutive working capital through partner-funded exploration and long-term residual exposure to exploration success.

Please follow @BeyondMinerals on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

For more information, please refer to the Company's website at www.beyondMinerals.ca.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release includes certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein including, without limitation, statements regarding future capital expenditures, anticipated content, commencement, and cost of exploration programs in respect of the Company's projects and mineral properties, anticipated exploration program results from exploration activities, resources and/or reserves on the Company's projects and mineral properties, and the anticipated business plans and timing of future activities of the Company, are forward-looking information. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by words such as "pro forma", "plans", "expects", "will", "may", "should", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "potential" or variations of such words including negative variations thereof, and phrases that refer to certain actions, events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. In stating the forward-looking information in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, that market fundamentals will result in sustained precious and base metals demand and prices, the receipt of any necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals in connection with the future exploration of the Company's properties, the availability of financing on suitable terms, and the Company's ability to comply with environmental, health and safety laws.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the statements of forward-looking information. Such risks and other factors include, among others, statements as to the anticipated business plans and timing of future activities of the Company, the proposed expenditures for exploration work on its properties, the ability of the Company to obtain sufficient financing to fund its business activities and plans, delays in obtaining governmental and regulatory approvals (including of the Canadian Securities Exchange), permits or financing, changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting mining operations, risks relating to epidemics or pandemics, the Company's limited operating history, currency fluctuations, title disputes or claims, environmental issues and liabilities, as well as those factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's prospectus dated February 23, 2022 and other filings of the Company with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities, copies of which can be found under the Company's profile on the SEDAR website at www.sedarplus.ca.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the forward-looking information in this news release except as otherwise required by law.

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