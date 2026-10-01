Following the first phase announced on August 18, 2026, Practara (Pty) Ltd has completed the second and final phase of the digitisation of historical exploration data, extending the compilation to EPLs 9872 and 9873, and consolidating the archive for all five EPLs into a single georeferenced GIS dataset of approximately 140 digitised historical sheets, delivered in GeoPackage and Google Earth formats with a descriptive index.

The compiled dataset includes approximately 72 historical map products for the EPL 8208 area and about 1,131 historical drillhole positions from the Langer Heinrich district adjoining EPL 8208, captured with overburden and mineralised thickness attributes where recorded, together with historical licence, work area and survey boundaries across the portfolio.

The compilation completes the Phase 1 data consolidation and target definition recommended in the Company's NI 43-101 Technical Reports (announced August 4, 2026) and has defined priority target areas on each licence under the Company's dual prospectivity model: primary leucogranite-associated uranium analogous to Rössing and Husab, and secondary calcrete-hosted palaeochannel uranium analogous to Langer Heinrich.

On this base the Company commissioned the reprocessing and reinterpretation of the government's regional airborne magnetic and radiometric data over all five licences, referred to on August 18, 2026; the Company will release these results once finalised. Phase 2 field validation is planned to begin in the fourth quarter of 2026 on EPL 8617, where the licence overlies freehold farmland, subject to the conclusion of access agreements with the landowners.

Namibia accounted for approximately 12% of global mined uranium production in 2024 and ranks among the world's top three producing countries (World Nuclear Association).

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 1, 2026) - Skeleton Coast Uranium Corp. (TSXV: SKEL) (OTC: GLIIF) (FSE: KDM0) (the "Company" or "Skeleton Coast Uranium") is pleased to announce that Practara (Pty) Ltd ("Practara") has completed the digitisation of the historical exploration data for the Company's five Exclusive Prospecting Licences ("EPLs") in the Erongo Region of Namibia, completing the Phase 1 data consolidation and target definition recommended in the Company's Technical Reports, and that interpretation of the compiled data has defined priority target areas on each licence for field validation. The first phase of the digitisation programme, covering EPLs 8617, 8208 and 9727, was announced on August 18, 2026.

Historical Data Digitisation Programme

The digitisation programme recovered a heterogeneous archive of scanned historical exploration sheets held for the licences and the surrounding district, comprising regional and prospect scale geological mapping, historical exploration reports, regional airborne geophysics, ground radiometric and geophysical surveys, geochemical sampling and historical drilling records, and converted it into a consistent, spatially referenced digital dataset. Each sheet was reviewed, classified by data type (drilling, geochemistry, geophysics, geology, locality and general), and, where the available control allowed, georeferenced to WGS84 UTM Zone 33S and digitised in QGIS. Sheets that could not be georeferenced, duplicates, sheets without data values and cross sections lacking vertical control were tagged and excluded, with the reason recorded, so that the exclusions are auditable and can be revisited if further control becomes available.

The second phase completed the compilation for EPLs 9872 and 9873, reconciled the full set of digitised sheets against a descriptive index recording the content, units and source licence of each file, and integrated the dataset into the Company's Phase 1 geographic information system together with the regional geological mapping, the historical uranium occurrence and prospect positions (including Welwitschia Flats), the structural lineament interpretation from the reprocessed magnetic data and the target zones of the 2024 prospectivity assessment of EPL 8208 and its former eastern extension, as recommended for EPL 9727 and EPL 8208 in the Technical Reports. For the Langer Heinrich district adjoining EPL 8208, approximately 72 historical map products were reviewed or digitised and about 1,131 historical drillhole positions were captured, with the historical overburden and mineralisation isopachs and value contours, to provide the regional context and the exploration analogue for the calcrete hosted model; these data are not evidence of mineralisation within EPL 8208. In total, approximately 140 historical sheets were georeferenced and digitised: about 75 covering EPL 8208, EPL 9727 and the adjoining Langer Heinrich district, about 45 covering EPL 8617 and about 20 covering EPLs 9872 and 9873; a further 30 sheets were reviewed but excluded as duplicates or for lack of coordinate control. The compiled data for EPLs 8617, 8208 and 9727 are shown in Figures 1 to 3. Outputs are delivered as GeoPackage files, the open, single file GIS format, and as Google Earth (KMZ) files for straightforward viewing, and are held in a controlled technical data room together with the current licence and cadastral boundaries, the environmental approvals and the landowner and access records.

Priority Target Areas

Each of the Company's projects offers dual prospectivity for primary leucogranite-associated uranium mineralisation analogous to the Rössing and Husab deposits, and secondary calcrete-hosted palaeochannel uranium mineralisation analogous to the Langer Heinrich deposit. Interpretation of the compiled data within the geological framework set out in the Technical Reports, together with the Company's prospectivity assessment of the licences, has defined the following priority target areas for ground follow up.

EPL 8617

EPL 8617 (10,491.5 hectares) lies in the southern Central Zone of the Damara Orogen, approximately 18 km east of the Rössing mine and 17 km east of the Husab mine. The structurally prepared Damara metasediments and alaskites of the Valencia-Khan corridor project into the licence, and historical records reference radiometric anomalies along the trend that may indicate alaskite hosted uranium mineralisation. The compiled data define two target areas: the Valencia-Khan structural corridor for primary leucogranite associated mineralisation, and the north trending palaeovalley in the north of the licence, where cover and drainage geometry favour secondary calcrete hosted mineralisation. EPL 8617 is held under farm title and is the Company's first priority for ground work (Figure 1).

Figure 1. EPL 8617: compiled historical exploration data on the Atlas of Namibia 1:1 million geology. Historical data are shown for context and have not been verified by the Company.

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EPL 8208

EPL 8208 (7,840.7 hectares) is contiguous along its southern boundary with the mining licences hosting the Langer Heinrich mine. The compiled historical record, including the digitised Langer Heinrich district drilling, defines the palaeochannel corridor between the Etusis dome and the Langer Heinrich boundary as the priority target for secondary calcrete hosted mineralisation, with interpreted tributaries to the Langer Heinrich palaeochannel system displaying elevated historical radiometric responses. The Etusis dome and the Salem granite in the east of the licence are the target area for primary mineralisation (Figure 2).

Figure 2. EPL 8208: compiled historical exploration data, including the digitised Langer Heinrich district drilling south of the licence boundary, and the 2024 preliminary target zones on the regional geology. The Langer Heinrich data lie outside EPL 8208 and are not evidence of mineralisation on the licence.

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EPL 9727

EPL 9727 (12,081.1 hectares) occupies a transitional setting between the two models: the north eastern sector, with Cenozoic palaeochannel related cover of the Gawib drainage system, is the target area for calcrete hosted secondary mineralisation, and the south western sector, with Damara basement lithologies including the Bloedkoppie granite and associated pegmatites, is the target area for primary leucogranite associated mineralisation. Approximately half of the licence lies within the Namib Naukluft National Park (Figure 3).

Figure 3. EPL 9727: compiled historical exploration data and the preliminary target zones of the 2024 prospectivity assessment on the regional geology.

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EPLs 9872 and 9873

EPLs 9872 (11,077.9 hectares) and 9873 (19,482.1 hectares) lie east of EPL 8617 and had the least historical coverage in the archive; the compiled data define the terrace and palaeovalley cover between two north east trending granite belts on the common boundary of the two licences as the target area for secondary mineralisation, and the granite belts themselves as the primary target areas. The Namibian Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism has not yet granted the required Environmental Clearance Certificates for EPLs 9872 and 9873, which are necessary for field work to be conducted.

Next Steps

With the compilation complete, the Phase 1 work recommended in the Technical Reports is finished. On the compiled base the Company commissioned ASST Namibia, an independent geophysical contractor, to reprocess and reinterpret the Namibia Ministry of Mines and Energy's regional airborne magnetic and radiometric data over all five licences, the work referred to in the Company's news release of August 18, 2026. That reprocessing work is now complete and the results are being assembled into a ranked set of airborne uranium targets across the licences, which will be released once finalised. Phase 2, the field validation of the priority target areas (scintillometer and spectrometer traverses with geological mapping, radon surveys where the radiometric source is not exposed, and geochemical sampling, followed by targeted high-resolution airborne surveys over selected ground-truthed targets), is planned to begin in the fourth quarter of 2026 on EPL 8617, where the licence overlies freehold farmland, subject to the conclusion of access agreements with the landowners, with EPL 9727 and the licences within the Namib-Naukluft National Park to follow once park entry permits are issued.

"With the digitisation completed we hold, for the first time, the full historical record of these licences in one georeferenced dataset. With this information, we have generated better exploration targets on each licence under both uranium models, and it is the base on which the reinterpretation of airborne data and this season's ground work are built," commented Dr. Nathan Chutas, Chief Executive Officer of Skeleton Coast Uranium.

Practara

Practara, a metals and mining advisory firm headquartered in South Africa, prepared the Company's technical reports entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report on the EPL8208, Erongo Region, Namibia", "NI 43-101 Technical Report on the EPL 9727 Uranium Project, Erongo Region, Namibia" and "NI 43-101 Technical Report on the EPL 8617 Uranium Project, Erongo Region, Namibia", each with an effective date of April 22, 2026, filed on SEDAR+ and announced on August 4, 2026 (the "Technical Reports"), has compiled and digitised the historical exploration record of the Company's five EPLs and the surrounding district, and manages exploration on the licences, which combined cover approximately 60,973 hectares or 610 square kilometres.

Namibia

According to the World Nuclear Association, Namibia hosts approximately 5% of the world's total recoverable uranium resources and accounted for approximately 12% of global mined uranium production in 2024, ranking it among the world's top three producing countries. Uranium is Namibia's largest commodity export.

About Skeleton Coast Uranium Corp.

Skeleton Coast Uranium holds options to acquire 70-75% controlling interests in five Exclusive Prospecting Licences (EPLs) covering approximately 610 km² in the Erongo Region of Namibia, which accounted for approximately 12% of global mined uranium production in 2024 (World Nuclear Association). All the concessions are reported in historical records to host uranium mineralisation (unverified historical information; see Technical Information) and are located either adjacent to or within approximately 30 km of one of the region's three uranium mines (Langer Heinrich, Rössing or Husab). Under the terms of its option agreements, Skeleton Coast Uranium is committed to incurring CAD$5 million in exploration expenditures across the five EPLs by June 2028.

Skeleton Coast Uranium trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol 'SKEL', on the OTC under the symbol 'GLIIF', and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol 'KDM0'. Additional information about Skeleton Coast Uranium can be found at www.skeletoncoasturanium.com and under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Qualified Person

Dr. Nathan Chutas, PhD, CPG, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release. Dr. Chutas is a Certified Professional Geologist registered with the American Institute of Professional Geologists and is not independent of the Company within the meaning of Section 1.5 of NI 43-101.

Technical Information

Historical technical information referenced in this news release is derived from open file exploration reports lodged with the Geological Survey of Namibia and the Ministry of Mines and Energy and from the 1988 Geological Survey of Namibia publication "The Mineral Resources of Namibia - Uranium" by H. Roesener and C.P. Schreuder. This information has not been independently verified by the Company or its Qualified Person, has not been reviewed for compliance with current sampling, analytical and quality assurance and quality control practices, and should not be relied upon; it is provided to illustrate the prior work history on the properties. The exploration targets described in this news release are conceptual in nature: there has been insufficient exploration to define a Mineral Resource on any of the EPLs and it is uncertain whether further exploration will result in the delineation of a Mineral Resource.

Information concerning the Rössing, Husab, Langer Heinrich and Etango properties is taken from the public disclosure of their operators; the Company has no interest in, or right to acquire an interest in, any of those properties, and mineralisation on adjacent or nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralisation on the Company's EPLs.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release may contain certain "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws and the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When or if used in this news release, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target", "plan", "forecast", "may", "schedule", "intend" and similar words or expressions identify forward-looking statements or information. Forward-looking statements or information in this news release may relate, but are not limited to, the continued compilation, modelling and interpretation of historical data; the identification, prioritisation and advancement of exploration targets on the Company's EPLs; the geological potential of the EPLs; the timing and scope of the planned ground exploration programme, the conclusion of land access agreements and the issue of park entry permits; and the Company's future exploration plans, expenditures and objectives in Namibia. Such statements represent the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties, including, without limitation, the availability, accuracy and resolution of historical technical data and its interpretation; the granting of licence renewals, permits and access on acceptable terms and in the expected time; the availability of funding, contractors and equipment; exploration results that differ from expectations; risks inherent in mineral exploration activities in Namibia; and general economic, market and business conditions. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affecting such statements and information other than as required by applicable laws, rules and regulations.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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