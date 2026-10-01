EQS-News: Galimedix, Inc.
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Galimedix Therapeutics presents baseline data from Phase 2 eDREAM trial highlighting patient-tailored microperimetry as a sensitive and precise functional measurement in geographic atrophy studies
Kensington, MD, USA, and Munich/Martinsried, Germany, October 1, 2026 - Galimedix Therapeutics, Inc. ("Galimedix"), a Phase 2 clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel oral and topical neuroprotective therapies with the potential to revolutionize the treatment of serious eye and brain diseases, today announced that data from its ongoing Phase 2 eDREAM study evaluating GAL-101 in geographic atrophy (GA) are being presented at the 26th EURETINA Congress. Using baseline data, the results demonstrate the robustness of patient-tailored microperimetry (MP) for multimodal assessment of retinal function in patients with GA and support Its further evaluation as a highly sensitive functional measurement in GA studies.
"Geographic atrophy is a complex neurodegenerative disease of the retina, and advancing new therapies requires both innovative treatment approaches and sensitive, clinically meaningful tools to measure their impact," said Yaniv Barkana, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Galimedix. "For this reason, we incorporated patient-tailored microperimetry to measure retinal function in the eDREAM study. To our knowledge, this is the first reported use of this tool in a prospective clinical trial in geographic atrophy. We are delighted that initial results from our study demonstrate the potential of this procedure to provide a more precise functional measurement, helping to better capture changes in retinal function and support the development of future disease-modifying treatments, such as GAL-101."
Data from the eDREAM study are being presented in several oral presentations and posters at EURETINA. More details are available here.
Patient-tailored MP demonstrates robustness and potential advantages over current functional measurements in GA
MP is a specialized vision test that measures sensitivity at specific retinal locations (loci) of the macula. In eDREAM, following the first screening visit, a patient-tailored lesion-specific grid is created based on each patient's retinal imaging to plot test points around the atrophic area. This individualized sensitivity map can then be directly compared with imaging of the underlying retina, enabling a more precise assessment of how structural changes relate to functional vision loss.
As a first step, repeatability and test-retest characteristics were analyzed via three independent tests that took place at two separate visits:
These findings support the robustness of patient-tailored MP for functional assessment in GA clinical trials.
Other functional baseline measurements assessed in the eDREAM study
In two visits separated by a few weeks, the following baseline functional tests were performed and compared: 1) best-corrected visual acuity (BCVA), a standard eye chart test done with the best possible refractive support to measure visual sharpness; 2) low-luminance visual acuity (LLVA), the same eye chart test performed under dim light to stress the retina; and 3) microperimetric sensitivity in five central foveal points.
Linking retinal structure with functional vision loss
To further assess the potential of patient-tailored MP, clinicians correlated structural changes in the retina, determined by OCT such as layer thickness, length of area of damage or area of atrophy, with changes in point-wise retinal function measured with MP:
These findings further support the value of tailored-grid methodology for functional mapping and suggest incorporating continuous OCT metrics or severity grading rather than relying on simple binary structural classification. Finally, standardized thickness units remain essential to accurately translating these anatomical coefficients into clinically meaningful functional outcomes.
The eDREAM data presented at EURETINA 2026 provide new evidence supporting patient-tailored MP as a sensitive and precise functional readout in GA and its potential role in future clinical studies.
About eDREAM
The primary endpoint evaluates the reduction in the rate of change of GA lesion size, determined by fundus autofluorescence (FAF). A secondary endpoint will evaluate the rate of change in the area of photoreceptor degeneration by optical coherence tomography (OCT). Additionally, the study is evaluating the functional measures of retinal sensitivity through microperimetry using a patient-tailored grid design. The study design was developed in collaboration with leading retina experts and has been discussed with regulatory authorities.
About GAL-101
In pre-clinical testing, the compound has been shown to prevent and eliminate all forms of toxic Aß species while leaving healthy Aß forms intact. Strong efficacy has been demonstrated in relevant ophthalmic pre-clinical models, protecting neuronal retinal cells from toxic damage. GAL-101 has also demonstrated the potential for neuroprotection and for symptomatic alleviation in pre-clinical models of Alzheimer's disease. In Phase 1 testing, both the oral and eye drop forms of GAL-101 demonstrated an excellent safety and tolerability profile. Orally available GAL-101 has shown very low systemic toxicity, robust storage stability, and easy and inexpensive manufacturing. In addition, oral GAL-101 was shown to effectively cross the blood-brain barrier.
About Galimedix Therapeutics, Inc.
Contact
Alexander Gebauer, MD, PhD
Media inquiries:Anne Hennecke
MC Services AG
Tel: +49 (0)170 7134018
galimedix@mc-services.eu
U.S.
Laurie Doyle
Tel: +1-339-832-0752
01.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
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