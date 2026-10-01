Spanish research center CIC energiGUNE has completed 10,000 charge-discharge cycles on an iron-lead redox flow battery, a design built from abundant materials and intended to store electricity for several hours in stationary applications. The technology was tested at temperatures of 25 C to 30 C and uses iron and lead as active materials. Its single-electrolyte-loop design is intended to simplify the conventional flow battery architecture while reducing system costs and dependence on critical raw materials. The battery also incorporates a fluorine-free membrane designed to reduce internal resistance ...

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