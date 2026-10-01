The first solar farm under the Irish government's Small-Scale Renewable Energy Support Scheme (SRESS) has been energized in County Cork. SRESS supports projects that produce between 50 kW and 6 MW of electricity. The 650 kW Meadhill Solar farm was developed by Cork farmer Sean Keating and provides space for sheep grazing around and underneath the solar panels. The project generates sufficient energy to power around 150 homes in the area and provides a revenue stream for Keating, who began work on it in 2017. The farmer has entered into a 15-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with Flogas, a DCC ...

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