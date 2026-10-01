LNG Energy Group Corp. Announces Extension of Non-Brokered Offering

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TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / October 1, 2026 / LNG Energy Group Corp. (TSXV:LNGE)(TSXV:LNGE.WT)(OTC PINK:LNGNF)(FWB:E26) (the "Company" or "LNG Energy Group") announces that the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") has agreed to extend the price reservation for the Company's previously announced non-brokered private placement financing (the "Private Placement") until November 4, 2026.

The Company intends to complete one or more additional tranches of the Private Placement on or before November 4, 2026. The terms of the Private Placement remain unchanged.

The Private Placement consists of units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of C$0.05 per Unit. Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant, with each warrant exercisable to acquire one common share at a price of C$0.10 per share for a period of 36 months from the date of issuance. On August 17, 2026, the Company announced the closing of a first tranche consisting of 9,438,071 Units for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately C$471,903.

The Company intends to use the proceeds of the Private Placement to satisfy its outstanding continuous disclosure obligations, pay accounting, audit, legal and other costs associated with the preparation and filing of its outstanding continuous disclosure documents, pay costs and fees associated with the Private Placement, address legacy accounts payable and filing fees, and fund working capital and general and administrative expenses until a full revocation of the failure-to-file cease trade order ("FFCTO") issued against the Company on May 7, 2025 is obtained.

Completion of any additional tranche of the Private Placement remains subject to the final acceptance of the TSXV and compliance with the terms of the applicable partial revocation order issued by the Ontario Securities Commission.

About LNG Energy Group

The Company is focused on the acquisition and development of natural gas production and exploration assets in Latin America. For more information, please visit www.lngenergygroup.com.

For more information please contact:

Angel Roa, Chief Financial Officer LNG Energy Group Corp.

Website: www.lngenergygroup.com

Email: investor.relations@lngenergygroup.com

Find us on social media:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/lng-energy-group-inc/

Instagram: @lngenergygroup

X: @LNGEnergyCorp

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release that reflect the current views and/or expectations of management of LNG Energy Group with respect to performance, business and future events. Forward-looking information can often be identified by words such as "may", "will", "would", "could", "should", "believes", "estimates", "projects", "potential", "expects", "plans", "intends", "anticipates", "targeted", "continues", "forecasts", "designed", "goal", or the negative of those words or other similar or comparable words. Forward-looking statements are based on the then-current expectations, beliefs, assumptions, estimates and forecasts about the business and the industry and markets in which LNG Energy Group operates, in light of our experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that we believe are appropriate and reasonable in the circumstances, and that while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. LNG Energy Group does not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions or update any voluntary forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities law, whether they change as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This news release includes, but is not limited to, forward-looking statements relating to: the timing, terms and completion of the Private Placement, the use of funds from the Private Placement, approval of the Private Placement (including approvals of the TSXV), the Company preparing and filing all outstanding continuous disclosure documents, and the Company applying for and receiving a full revocation of the FFCTO. Forward-looking statements in this press release are based on certain assumptions, namely: the ability of the Company to continue as a going concern, the ability of the Company to complete the Private Placement, the ability of the Company to use the funds from the Private Placement as intended, the ability of the Company to prepare and file all outstanding continuous disclosure documents and the Company's ability to apply for and receive a full revocation of the FFCTO. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to: the inability of the Company to complete the Private Placement, the inability of the Company to obtain approval from the TSXV, the inability of the Company to use the funds from the Private Placement for the intended purposes, the inability of the Company to prepare and file all outstanding continuous disclosure documents and the inability of the Company to have the FFCTO fully revoked. The Company's actual decisions, activities, results, performance, or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, such forward- looking statements and accordingly, no assurances can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur or, if any of them do, what benefits that the Company will derive from them.

SOURCE: LNG Energy Group Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/lng-energy-group-corp.-announces-extension-of-non-brokered-offering-1229921