Provides Update on Application ("Pedimento") For Copioso - Historic Gold Copper Silver Asset & Former Mine

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 1, 2026) - Gold Hart Copper Corp. (TSXV: HART) ("Gold Hart" or "HART") is pleased to announce the results from its last diamond drill hole at the Tolita gold copper silver molybdenum asset in the Vicuna District of Chile - 550m DDHTOL04 - which contained over 340m of mineralization beginning directly from surface.

Tolita - Vicuna District - DDHTOL04 Highlights

Gold and copper mineralization right from surface for 108m at 0.21g/t Aueq 1

Another interval of 231m at 0.16g/t Aueq 1 later in the hole

later in the hole Over 340m gold and copper porphyry-style mineralization out of the 551m hole

Gold Hart CEO, Isaac Maresky, commented, "As prior disclosed, DDHTOL04 displayed significantly less veining than other holes, which is why we had low hopes for this particular hole. Much to our surprise, assays came back with over 340m of gold and copper including over 100m of continuous mineralization directly from surface. In fact, one could argue that the shallowness of mineralization from surface and the ratio of mineralization over 60% of the 551m makes this the best diamond hole of the 4 drilled to date. Importantly, all 4 diamond drill holes have now returned at least 100m of gold and copper mineralization, with 3 out of 4 containing at least 300m of gold and copper, each. We have yet to miss from the standpoint of long porphyry-style gold and copper mineralization, and we've only scratched 5% of the known Tolita anomaly."

HART - DDHTOL04 - Gold Copper From Surface 1

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HART - Drilling Now Covers 5 of Massive Anomaly 2

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Gold Hart Copper Continues to Advance Gold Copper Silver Application ("Pedimento") for Copioso Asset - Historic Mine - to Expand Its Portfolio of Properties In Chile

Per the Company's prior announcement, Gold Hart reported that the Company filed an application ("pedimento") for a gold-copper-silver exploration mining concession (the "Application") referred to as the Copioso Asset, to expand its portfolio of prime properties in Chile. The Company has continued to make progress and has received additional positive confirmations from the Chilean courts, although the process is still not completely finalized. The Company hopes to be in a position to provide an update in the very near future. Copioso was a historic mine for gold, copper and silver, and the Company has already begun planning various scenarios for exploration and development should the acquisition be completed successfully. Please refer to the Company's prior announcement (May 20, 2026) for more information: https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/298175/Gold-Hart-Copper-Provides-Updates-on-Drilling-at-Flagship-Tolita-Asset-in-Vicua-District-Geochemical-Survey-at-Nessa-Properties-in-Domeyko-Fault-System-and-New-Property-Application-for-Historic-Gold-Copper-Silver-Asset-Former-Mine.

Corporate Update

The Company believes it has demonstrated that Tolita has significant potential to become a sizeable gold-copper-silver-molybdenum porphyry in the Vicuna District. But only 5% of the Tolita anomaly has now been drilled, and more drilling is required. To that end, the Company has received interest from numerous potential partners regarding potential collaboration opportunities. To the extent the Company obtains the Copioso asset and allocates geological resources to that property, the Company may consider such collaboration or partnership opportunities for Tolita and/or its other Vicuna District assets.

HART - DDHTOL04 - Massive Anomaly 3

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HART - DDHTOL04 - Summary 4

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Results for 7 RC Drill Holes at Tolita in Vicuna District - Targeting High Grade Trench

As previously announced, in addition to Gold Hart's primary diamond drilling at its Tolita project, the Company added a reverse circulation ("RC") drill rig in order to target certain higher grade opportunities closer to surface at Tolita. Specifically, Gold Hart targeted its highest grade trench, which grades 8.61g/t gold equivalent over 10m, including 8m at 10.41g/t gold equivalent, including 2m of 10.41g/t gold, 20g/t silver, and 2.88% copper, and including grabs of up to 45.75g/t gold, 28g/t silver, and 3.99% copper (approximately 52g/t gold equivalent). Highlights:

RCTOL01: 8m of 0.63g/t gold including 2m of 1.25g/t gold & 0.21% copper

RCTOL02: 13m of 0.38g/t gold including 3m of 1.14g/t gold

RCTOL03: 7m of 0.37g/t gold including 2m of 0.98g/t gold

RCTOL07: 3m of 0.90g/t gold

The Company believes it may be beneficial to trench or drill RC holes 100m north and south of the high grade trench, and may undertake this during the upcoming exploration program.

Additional Properties to Further Expand Gold Hart Copper's Portfolio

In addition to the Copioso asset (and in addition to the Company's Vicuna District properties and its Domeyko Fault System Nessa properties) the Company has completed an application for a potential new property proximal to its existing property portfolio. The Company has utilized a similar strategy, maintaining an extremely comprehensive database of prospective claims while monitoring various government availabilities. Gold Hart hopes to be in a position to report further on this as matters progress.





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About Gold Hart Copper

Gold Hart Copper is one of the largest independent land owners surrounding major miners where the famous Maricunga Gold Belt meets the emerging Vicuña Copper Belt in Chile. HART is actively acquiring, exploring and developing its portfolio of gold, copper & silver properties adjacent to the largest gold and copper assets on the continent2.

HART has rolled-up a portfolio of historically significant assets surrounding majors, in some cases personally staked by the very same geologists who made the adjacent mega-discoveries, since the early 1990s. Some of the Gold Hart properties have already undergone a first phase of drilling, with highly encouraging results of gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum. Gold Hart properties are controlled 100% and not subject to any royalties whatsoever.

HART believes it may be sitting on one of the only fully-preserved untested large-scale gold-copper-silver porphyry targets in the Vicuña District - an asset that was first recognized for its uniquely high grades of gold and copper on surface - and staked by one of the Maricunga-Vicuña district's pioneering geologists3 in 1993. Gold Hart Copper is fully funded for its planned drill campaign.

HART's team of geologists were personally involved in pioneering exploration in the region, leading to some of its greatest gold, copper, and silver deposits, and include the country's former Geological Survey National Deputy Manager Dr. Professor José Frutos. Specifically, senior Gold Hart geologists were personally involved in the Escondida copper discovery, now the largest copper mine in the world5 controlled by Rio Tinto and BHP, as well as Norte Abierto / Cerro Casale, the largest gold-copper discovery in Chile2 acquired by Barrick and Newmont (GoldCorp) with reserves and resources of 50.6-million ounces of gold (0.53g/t), 13.4-billion pounds of copper (0.20%) and 218-million ounces of silver (2.3g/t).

In addition to its large land position in the Vicuña District, Gold Hart recently acquired the Nessa properties just northwest on Chile's Paleocene-Eocene Belt on the famous Domeyko Fault System, which is home to some of Chile's largest gold, copper, and silver assets including Escondida, Chuquicamata and Collahuasi. The Nessa properties host several historic gold and copper artisanal mines with high grades of gold, copper, and silver on surface, with a large alteration and magnetic anomaly extending approximately 6km. Kinross' La Coipa Gold Mine sits just east of Nessa.

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Qualified Person

The technical information contained in this news release related has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Jonathan A. Warner, Executive Vice President of Gold Hart Copper and a Qualified Person within the meaning of NI 43-101.

Notes on quality assurance and control regarding geochemical survey published

(i) Hermetic sealed individual bags for every sample (ii) Unique sample ID for tracking (iii) Coordinate location and picture of outcrop (iv) Basic geology notes on control points with samples (v) Consistent sample size between 2-3kg (vi) Certified lab conducting assays. Gold Hart utilized AAA Labs in Chile to conduct the assays, an independent laboratory with no relationship to Gold Hart.

Additional References & Notes:

1)Same metal prices utilized as prior holes (Gold $4,716/oz, Silver $80.32/oz, Copper $6.09/lb)

2)Norte Abierto is considered the largest undeveloped gold asset in Chile as defined by hosting the largest number of total gold ounces. Numbers sourced directly from property owner's website and public filings.

3)Please refer to the Company's NI 43-101 Technical Report on Sedar for information pertaining to Gold Hart Copper's properties including historical exploration at Tolita, including but not limited to, the history of the asset and its original staking, geochemical surveys, trenching surveys, helicopter magnetic surveys, and historical RC drilling.

4)Geophysical survey is summarized in the Company's NI 43-101 Technical report available on Sedar. Such geophysical surveys are not definitive, and the results are still at an early stage of interpretation, with no guarantee of a mineral discovery.

5)Escondida is the largest copper mine globally, as defined by producing the greatest number of copper tonnes per annum. Numbers sourced directly from property owner's website and public filings.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves predictions, expectations, interpretations, beliefs, plans projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often, but not always, using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "interpreted", management's view", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "potential", "feasibility", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information and are intended to identify forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and is based upon a number of estimates and assumptions of management, in light of management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances, including, without limitation, assumptions about: the ability of exploration results, including drilling, to accurately predict mineralization; errors in geological modelling; insufficient data; equity and debt capital markets; future spot prices of copper and zinc; the timing and results of exploration and drilling programs; the accuracy of mineral resource estimates; production costs; political and regulatory stability; the receipt of governmental and third party approvals; licenses and permits being received on favourable terms; sustained labour stability; stability in financial and capital markets; availability of mining equipment and positive relations with local communities and groups. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information are set out in the Company's listing statement dated March 14, 2025, a copy of which is available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) under the Company's issuer profile. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward- looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

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