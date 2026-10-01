New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 1, 2026) - COPPER INTELLIGENCE (OTCID: CUAI) is pleased to provide an update on ongoing diamond drilling activities at its Butembo Copper Project in the Democratic Republic of the Congo ("DRC"), where three additional recently completed drill holes have identified what management believes may represent a significant change in the geometry and style of copper mineralization encountered to date. As previously reported, the initial thirteen diamond drill holes intersected mineralized zones averaging 10.1 metres in true thickness at an average grade of 1.7% copper (Cu). Results from three additional drill holes have now returned substantially thicker mineralized intervals, averaging 22.8 metres in thickness grading 0.96% Cu. The increased thickness of the mineralized intervals results in a contained copper accumulation that remains broadly comparable to previously reported intersections when expressed as grade-thickness ("metal factor").

The Company believes these latest results may indicate the drilling has entered different mineralized facies within the broader copper system. This interpretation is supported by a subtle but consistent change in both the strike direction and dip of the mineralized horizon observed in the recent drill holes. The emerging geological model suggests the mineralized system may exhibit localized thickening and changing structural orientations, characteristics that could potentially have positive implications for overall resource development. This could correlate positively towards the mineralization characteristics noted at the Kalembe Mine in nearby Uganda where multiple mineralized zones have been defined and mined. Further drilling will be required to confirm the continuity, extent and significance of this interpretation. To ensure efficient evaluation of the evolving geological model, the Company has begun dynamically adjusting its drill targeting and hole orientations. The revised drilling pattern is designed to better track the apparent change in mineralization trend and improve understanding of the geometry of the system.

Andrew Groves, Copper Intelligence Chairman, commented: "These latest drill results are particularly encouraging because they demonstrate that the mineralized system remains robust even as its character changes. While the average copper grade in the new intersections is lower, the substantial increase in thickness means that the overall contained copper compares favorably with our earlier results. Perhaps more importantly, the evolving structural interpretation suggests we may be seeing the development of a broader mineralized package than initially recognized, and perhaps multiple mineralized packages. Our technical team is responding in real time by refining drill orientations and targeting so that we can effectively follow this emerging trend." The current drilling program remains ongoing, with geological logging, sampling, assay verification and structural interpretation work continuing as additional results become available. The Company expects further updates as drilling progresses and as additional assay results are received and incorporated into the evolving geological model.

About Copper Intelligence

Copper Intelligence is a U.S.-publicly traded copper exploration and development company focused on advancing high-potential copper assets in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Copper Intelligence "CUAI" is the first stand-alone DRC company to be publicly traded in the United States. The company's strategy is aligned with the growing global demand for secure, diversified, and responsible sources of critical minerals. Copper has become one of the most strategic commodities of our time, essential for electrification, decarbonization, and digital transformation. From renewable energy to EVs, drones, data centers, and infrastructure, it underpins nearly every global growth sector. According to the Copper Development Association, $254 billion in annual US economic output depends on copper production and distribution.

The company maintains a focus on responsible sustainable development and community engagement in the regions where it operates. The Democratic Republic of Congo's copper production is among the largest in the world, with the DRC accounting for 65% of newly announced copper reserves worldwide in 2023, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence.

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