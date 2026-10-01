Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 1, 2026) - Scottie Resources Corp. (TSXV: SCOT) (OTCQB: SCTSF) (FSE: SR80) ("Scottie" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the engagement of Grade Resources Partners ("Grade") as Project Financing Advisor to the Company. Dino Ghoussias, Principal of Grade, will support Scottie's management team in evaluating and structuring financing options as the Company advances the Scottie Gold Mine Project toward development in British Columbia's Golden Triangle.

"As Scottie moves toward a construction decision at the Scottie Gold Mine Project, access to the right project finance expertise becomes critical," commented Thomas Mumford, CEO & President of Scottie. "Dino brings more than 25 years of structured and project finance experience across the mining sector, including direct work with development- and production-stage companies on senior secured financings. His insight will be a significant asset to our team as we evaluate the financing pathways that will take Scottie into production."

"Scottie controls a high-grade, past-producing asset with compelling project economics in one of the world's premier mining jurisdictions," commented Mr. Ghoussias. "I look forward to working with the team as they advance the Scottie Gold Mine Project toward a development decision, and to helping identify and structure financing solutions that best position the Company for its next stage of growth, on the most compelling terms available."

About Dino Ghoussias of Grade Resources Partners

Dino Ghoussias is Principal of Grade Resource Partners, a firm specializing in all aspects of mining project finance. Mr. Ghoussias is a project finance specialist with more than 25 years of experience in the global mining and metals sector. As a mining engineer, he began his career working on operating mines with Gold Fields Limited before moving into mining finance. He has since spent more than two decades in senior project finance, commodities and private credit roles at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Goldman Sachs and Standard Bank, structuring, underwriting and executing debt and commodity-linked financings. Most recently, he was Partner and Senior Investment Manager at Red Kite, where he led the origination, structuring and execution of senior secured financings for development- and production-stage mining companies. He holds a B.Sc. (Hons) in Mining Engineering and an M.Sc. in Mineral Economics from the University of the Witwatersrand, South Africa.

About Scottie Resources Corp.

Scottie Resources holds 100% interest in the Scottie Gold Mine Property, which includes the high-grade, past-producing Scottie Gold Mine and the adjacent Blueberry Contact Zone. The Company also owns a 100% interest in the Georgia Project, host to the past-producing Georgia River Mine, as well as the Cambria, Sulu, and Tide North properties. In total, Scottie controls approximately 58,500 hectares of highly prospective mineral claims within the Stewart Mining Camp in British Columbia's Golden Triangle-one of the world's most prolific mineralized districts.

Scottie's current resource estimate on the Scottie Gold Mine Project includes a total of 703,000 gold ounces at an average grade of 6.1 g/t (Inferred category) in 3.6 million tonnes, highlighting the development potential for a significant near-surface, high-grade deposit. The Company's strategy is to continue expanding this resource and to define additional mineralization around past-producing mines through systematic drilling and surface exploration.

The Company has recently completed a PEA for the Scottie Gold Mine (Bird et al., October 28, 2025, Scottie Gold Mine Project, SEDAR+). The PEA outlines a robust ore sorting and Direct-Ship Ore (DSO) development scenario with strong economics and significant upside through a potential toll-milling option utilizing excess capacity at the nearby Premier mill. The base case DSO project delivers an after-tax NPV(5%) of $215.8-$668.3 million at gold prices of US$2,600-$4,200/oz, respectively. Under the toll-milling scenario, project economics improve substantially, with an after-tax NPV(5%) of $380-$832 million (no agreement currently in place). The PEA estimates initial capital costs of $129 million, average annual production of ~65,400 oz gold over seven years, and a payback period of 1.7 years for the after-tax DSO case-reduced to just 0.9 years under the toll-milling opportunity at US$2,600/oz.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur, including statements regarding the anticipated contributions of Mr. Ghoussias' appointment and the Company's financing and development plans for the Scottie Gold Mine Project. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date such statements were made. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of accuracy of this release.

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