Burlington, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 1, 2026) - Tempus Capital Inc. (CSE: TEMP) ("Tempus" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the sale of two investment properties.

The selling price and consideration for the sale of two investment properties located at 605 Richmond Street, London Ontario and 723 Richmond Street London, Ontario is $4,625,000 cash and a first mortgage of $450,000.

The sale is scheduled to close November 12, 2026.

"We are very pleased that Tempus Capital is able to monetize and realize a highly favourable investment outcome," said Russell Tanz, Tempus President and CEO. " The proceeds of the sale will strengthen the Company's balance sheet and provide a substantial cash position which will enable the Company to pursue other opportunities to enhance shareholder value."

About Tempus

Tempus is a real estate operating company engaged in the acquisition, development, and ownership of income-producing properties in Canada, focusing on strip mall shopping centres, storefront retail, and mixed residential and commercial properties. Tempus is a reporting issuer in British Columbia, Ontario and Alberta.

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Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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