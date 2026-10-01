Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 1, 2026) - Clarity Metals Corp. (CSE: CMET) (OTC Pink: CLGCF) (FSE: 27G0) ("Clarity" or the "Company"), a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals projects, announces that it has received all gold assays from this year's drill program. The program comprised 14 holes for 2,616 m, drilled from March 7th to May 6th, 2026, testing five target areas: EM Conductor, North Central / EM Conductor, Fecteau Est / Syncline Hinge, SW (Syncline-SL) and Marceau. A total of 2,276 core samples were submitted for analysis, accompanied by 270 quality-control samples.

Highlights:

14 diamond drill holes totaling 2,616 m completed at the Fecteau Property.

FEC-26-026 intersected 1.50 m of 7.44 g/t Au from 189.70 m, the best result of the program, at the SW (Syncline-SL) target.

FEC-26-024 intersected 0.63 m of 5.16 g/t Au from 172.63 m, also at SW (Syncline-SL).

Two further intercepts above 0.5 g/t Au from the Fecteau Est / Syncline Hinge target in drill holes FEC-26-021 and FEC-26-022.

Clarity also wishes to correct information disclosed in its news release dated May 13, 2026, titled "Clarity Metals Completes 2026 Drill Program at Fecteau Gold Project", which stated that the Company completed 17 holes totaling 3,015 metres. The correct figures are 14 holes totaling 2,616 metres. Holes FEC-26-016 and FEC-26-017 were included in error and did not form part of the 2026 Fecteau drill program. The statement in that release that total historical drilling on the Property and surrounding area exceeds 17,815 metres is correspondingly revised to 17,416 metres. All other information in the May 13, 2026 news release remains unchanged.





FIGURE 1: Fecteau 2026 Drilling

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Table 1: Salient 2026 Drill Intercepts

Hole From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) Lithology Alteration

Minerals FEC-26-021 111.06 114.06 3.00 0.507 Quartz-carbonate veinlets in Felsic Lapilli Tuff, Basalt, Felsic Tuff Silica, Chlorite, Sericite.

No sulphides noted FEC-26-022 106.47 107.97 1.50 0.737 Quartz-chlorite-carbonate veinlets in Felsic Lapilli Tuff Chlorite, Albite, Ankerite

No sulphides noted FEC-26-024 172.63 173.26 0.63 5.160 Cm-scale Quartz-carbonate veins in brecciated Basalt Silica, Chlorite, Ankerite

1% pyrite FEC-26-026 189.70 191.20 1.50 7.442 Quartz and quartz-carbonmate (calcite-ankerite) veinlets and stockworks in Basalt Ankerite, Sericite, Chlorite, Silica

1% pyrite

The high-grade intercepts in the SW (Syncline-SL) target area demonstrate the complicated structural picture as well as the mineral potential still not fully recognized on the property. There had been no previous drilling where the Fecteau Fault roughly intersects a regional syncline and where splays from the Frank Fault to the south may also provide fluid pathways. These initial holes used magnetic data to refine targeting into this regional structure. Results from these holes will be used to further refine the geological model and define new drill targets in this emerging area.

"The efforts made by the field crews to fit this program into a busy season and with particularly harsh weather conditions at the start of the program are appreciated. We were able to get out and test five priority areas to better build our understanding of this structurally complex project. Seeing high-grade mineralization in these structures is very encouraging," commented CEO Timothy Ko.

Table 2: Drill hole locations (UTM NAD83 Zone 18N)

Drill Hole ID Easting Northing Elevation Azimuth Dip Total Length FEC-26-018 483865 5432854 386 0 -45 201 FEC-26-019 483865 5432783 386 0 -45 201 FEC-26-020 483215.8 5432875 386 0 -45 196 FEC-26-021 480808.8 5430669 411 210 -45 126 FEC-26-022 480808.8 5430669 411 210 -65 174 FEC-26-023 480699.9 5429628 409 255 -45 150 FEC-26-024 481032.9 5429397 410 255 -45 201 FEC-26-025 481010.7 5430020 409 265 -45 200 FEC-26-026 480894.3 5429591 411 255 -45 207 FEC-26-027 481275 5430868 411 110 -45 156 FEC-26-028 481274.6 5430868 411 110 -65 201 FEC-26-029 481201.4 5430705 411 110 -45 201 FEC-26-030 491055 5432584 420 210 -45 201 FEC-26-031 491260 5432490 420 210 -45 201 Total Metres 2,616m

QA/QC and Data Verification

Core handling, logging, and sampling were conducted by Technominex personnel under the supervision of the Company's Qualified Person. Core was transported to Services Techniominex inc. (or TMX) facilities in Rouyn-Noranda (Quebec) for scanning, tagging, logging, and sampling, with chain of custody maintained through to laboratory delivery. Samples were prepared at the TMX facilities and then were submitted to AGAT Laboratories, in Val-d'Or, QC, an independent ISO/IEC 17025-accredited laboratory, for gold analysis by fire assay with AAS finish (202-551). Reported intervals are drilled core lengths; true widths are not known at this time.

The Company's QA/QC program includes systematic insertion of certified reference materials, blanks, and field duplicates, consistent with CIM Exploration Best Practice Guidelines. The Qualified Person has reviewed the results of the Company's and the laboratory's QA/QC programs and confirmed performance within acceptable tolerance limits.

Both Technominex and AGAT Laboratories experienced backlogs due to a busy field season in the region, which delayed the Company's receipt of final results.

Qualified Person

Mr. David Albert, P. Geo. (OGQ #00812), geologist and Director of Professional Services at Technominex, a consultancy engaged by the Company, is a Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release. Mr. Albert is independent of the Company for the purposes of NI 43-101.

About Clarity Metals Corp.

Clarity Metals Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of precious and base metals projects. Clarity's exploration mandate is global and focused on countries with established legal and regulatory systems supporting mining investment. The Company's flagship asset is the Fecteau Gold Project, covering approximately 5,247.47 hectares in Québec's Abitibi Greenstone Belt, situated proximal to Gold Fields' Windfall Project (acquired from Osisko Mining Inc.) and Bonterra Resources' projects. The Company is based in Vancouver, British Columbia, and is listed on the CSE under the symbol "CMET".

To learn more about Clarity Metals Corp. and its projects, please visit www.claritymetals.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian legislation. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "may", "should", "would", "will", "potential", "scheduled" or variations of such words and phrases and similar expressions, which, by their nature, refer to future events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. All statements in this news release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations and orientations regarding the future, the interpretation of the 2026 drill results, the Company's geological model for the Fecteau Gold Project, that the Fecteau Gold Project has high grade mineralization potential and the definition of future drill targets. Although Clarity believes that such statements are reasonable and reflect expectations of future developments and other factors which management believes to be reasonable and relevant, Clarity can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, Clarity has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, that market fundamentals will support the viability of mineral resource exploration, the availability of the financing required for Clarity to carry out its planned future activities, including on the Fecteau Gold Project, and the availability of and the ability to retain and attract qualified personnel. Other factors may also adversely affect the future results or performance of Clarity, including general economic, market or business conditions, future prices of minerals, the results of exploration activities, the interpretation of drill results, the availability of drilling and laboratory services, changes in the financial markets and in the demand for minerals, changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting the mineral exploration industry, as well as the risks and uncertainties which are more fully described in Clarity's annual and quarterly management's discussion and analysis and in other filings made by Clarity with Canadian securities regulatory authorities under Clarity's SEDAR+ profile. Ongoing labour shortages, inflationary pressures, interest rate volatility, the global financial climate and ongoing geopolitical conflicts are some additional factors that are affecting current economic conditions and increasing economic uncertainty, which may impact Clarity's operating performance, financial position, and future prospects. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits Clarity will obtain from them. Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and, accordingly, are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty of such statements. Clarity does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

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