The partnership gives patients with both conditions a direct path to care from both clinics.

Hamilton, Ontario and Vaughan, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 1, 2026) - Launchit Solutions Inc. (Launchit), which built and operates the Medical Weight Management Centre (MWM) virtual obesity clinic, and the Sleep Endoscopy Centre for Snoring and Sleep Apnea (SEC) today announced a shared care partnership. The partnership connects MWM patients to OSA assessment and treatment at SEC, and connects SEC patients to obesity assessment and treatment at MWM.

Obesity and obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) often occur in the same patient. In June 2026, Health Canada approved tirzepatide for moderate to severe OSA in adults with obesity. Many patients need care for both conditions, and until now that has meant two separate points of entry into the health system.

Under the partnership, MWM will screen every patient for sleep apnea at intake. Where screening indicates a clinical need, MWM will offer the patient a referral to SEC for further assessment and diagnostic testing. Similarly, SEC will assess its own patients for obesity. Where a patient meets the clinical criteria, SEC will offer the patient a referral to MWM.

Patients choose whether to accept a referral. With patient consent, the two care teams will share the clinical information each needs to treat the whole patient, including diagnoses, care plans and treatment progress. Each clinic remains responsible for the care it provides, while the patient benefits from the collaboration between their care providers.

The partnership launches today in Ontario. Launchit and SEC intend to extend it to all provinces over time.

Jamie Harsevoort, CEO of Launchit Solutions Inc. explained that, "patients with obesity and sleep apnea have had to find their way to the right specialist on their own. This partnership closes that gap. A patient can now move between obesity care and sleep care without starting over each time."

"We see the overlap between obesity and sleep apnea every day. This partnership makes it easier for patients to move between weight management and sleep care, while giving both care teams a clearer picture of what is happening and how best to treat it," said Dr. Sharon Morong, MD MSc FRCSC, Founder and Director of the Sleep Endoscopy Centre for Snoring and Sleep Apnea.

About Launchit Solutions Inc. / Medical Weight Management Centre

Launchit Solutions Inc., operating as the Medical Weight Management Centre (MWM), is a Hamilton, Ontario-based company dedicated to transforming the delivery of obesity care in Canada. MWM develops evidence-based clinical programs for patients living with obesity or overweight. MWM offers a multidisciplinary weight management program across Canada. MWM's clinical programs are developed under the guidance of its medical advisors, Dr. David Macklin and Dr. Megha Poddar. For more information, visit launchitsolutions.ca and mwmcc.ca.

About the Sleep Endoscopy Centre for Snoring and Sleep Apnea

The Sleep Endoscopy Centre for Snoring and Sleep Apnea (SEC) is a specialist medical centre based in Vaughan, Ontario, focused on the assessment and treatment of obstructive sleep apnea and snoring. Led by Dr. Sharon Morong, MD MSc FRCSC, SEC provides in-person care in Vaughan and virtual sleep medicine care to patients across Ontario, with access to home sleep apnea testing and other diagnostic services. The Centre works with patients and healthcare providers to provide timely, individualized sleep care. For more information, visit www.sleependoscopy.ca.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/316414