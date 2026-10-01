NFI Group Inc: MCI expands Metrolinx order with 47 additional commuter coaches

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: NFI, OTC: NFYEF, TSX: NFI.DB) NFI Group Inc. (NFI), a leading manufacturer of buses and motorcoaches and a provider of comprehensive aftermarket parts and service solutions, subsidiary Motor Coach Industries (MCI), has expanded its order with Metrolinx for 47 additional 45-foot D45 CRT diesel commuter coaches.

The expanded order comes through two agreements, one for 33 coaches and another for 14 coaches, expanding the 97-coach order announced in early July 2025 to a total of 144 coaches. With Metrolinx's initial purchase of 80 coaches announced in the first quarter of 2025, the additions bring Metrolinx's total commitment to 224 MCI coaches. The latest order will replace aging MCI coaches in the agency's fleet.

"These additional orders are a strong testament to our partnership with Metrolinx and the confidence they place in MCI," said Rob Marion, President, MCI. "The D45 CRT is purpose-built for demanding commuter applications, and we're pleased to provide Metrolinx with coaches that deliver the safety, dependability, and passenger experience their customers expect."

"Additional MCI coaches will increase our capacity to deliver safe and reliable bus service and reflect our ongoing commitment to connect the people and communities we serve," said Rodney Jones, Vice President, Fleet & Electrification, Metrolinx. "We are excited to see the positive impact this will have on our bus operations."

Metrolinx is an agency of the Government of Ontario responsible for coordinating and integrating transportation in the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area (GTHA). The agency operates GO Transit, UP Express, and PRESTO and is advancing significant transportation investments designed to connect communities and support the region's continued growth. GO Transit provides regional train and bus service across the GTHA and beyond.

MCI's D45 CRT commuter coach is specialized for high-capacity commuter and regional transportation. The additional coaches will support Metrolinx as it continues to provide efficient regional transit and respond to transportation needs across the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area.

About NFI

NFI is a leading global bus and motorcoach manufacturer and a provider of aftermarket parts and service solutions. With more than 9,000 team members across ten countries and operations spanning over 40 facilities, NFI delivers a comprehensive portfolio of bus and coach platforms.

Through its brands New Flyer (heavy-duty transit buses), MCI (motorcoaches), Alexander Dennis Limited (single- and double-deck buses), ARBOC (low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses), and NFI Parts, NFI supports a diverse and extensive portfolio, serving public transit, commuter, and coach markets. In total, NFI supports an installed base of more than 100,000 buses and coaches worldwide. NFI offers a broad range of propulsion systems, including zero-emission electric (referring to propulsion systems that do not utilize internal combustion engines, such as trolley, battery, and fuel cell), natural gas, electric hybrid, and advanced diesel technologies, providing agencies with multiple fleet technology options. NFI's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: NFI) and its convertible unsecured debentures trade under the symbol NFI.DB. News and information is available at www.nfigroup.com, www.newflyer.com, www.mcicoach.com, nfi.parts, www.alexander-dennis.com, arbocsv.com, and carfaircomposites.com.

About MCI

MCI is North America's leading manufacturer of public and private market motorcoaches. Products include the luxury J Series (an industry best-seller for more than two decades) and the workhorse D Series - MCI also provides maintenance, repair, 24-hour roadside assistance, parts, and technician training through the industry's only Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) accredited and award-winning MCI Academy -

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements relating to expected future events and financial and operating results of NFI that involve risks and uncertainties. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, investors cannot be assured that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements, and the differences may be material. Actual results may differ materially from management expectations as projected in such forward-looking statements for a variety of reasons, including market and general economic conditions (including as a result of tariffs and other trade measures) and economic conditions of and funding availability for customers to purchase buses and to purchase parts or services (including as a result of recent U.S. policy developments); customers may not exercise options to purchase additional buses; the ability of customers to suspend or terminate contracts for convenience; production may be delayed or production rates may be decreased as a result of ongoing and future supply chain disruptions and shortages of parts and components, shipping and freight delays, and disruption to and shortage of labor supply; and the other risks and uncertainties discussed in the materials filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and available on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca

Due to the potential impact of these factors, NFI disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable law.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Melissa Schnee

P: 385.910.6861

Melissa_Schnee@newflyer.com

For investor inquiries, please contact:

Stephen King

P: 204.792.1300

Stephen.King@nfigroup.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0269dc1c-6381-40f8-8f24-5c02de3dceb7