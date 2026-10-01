Dynacor Group Inc.: Dynacor Appoints New Chief Operating Officer

MONTREAL, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dynacor Group Inc. (TSX: DNG) ( Dynacor or the Corporation - is delighted to announce the appointment of mining executive Jonathan Hill as Chief Operating Officer ("COO"). In his role, Mr. Hill will guide Dynacor's execution of its operational and strategic objectives, focusing on driving operational excellence, safety, talent success and technology enablement.

Mr. Hill's appointment comes at a pivotal time when Dynacor is commissioning the first phase of its expansion strategy across South America and Africa.

"I am thrilled to welcome Jonathan to Dynacor's executive team" said Daniel Misiano, President & CEO. "Jonathan brings the plant-building experience and operational discipline to lead our team into our next chapter of operational growth. His multi-site leadership will build the strong systems, teams and processes needed to run them safely and profitably, and materially strengthens our ability to continue executing our expansion strategy."

Mr. Hill brings more than 25 years of industrial and mining leadership experience, predominately across complex, multi-site operations in North America. Throughout his career, he has built, commissioned, optimised and managed operations, establishing a proven track record for operational discipline, technical rigour, cultural change and digital transformation.

Most recently, Mr. Hill served as General Manager, Integrated Operations and Operational Excellence at ArcelorMittal Mines Canada (AMMC) where he drove significant improvements in operational performance at Canada's largest open-pit iron ore complex. As Mining Manager at AMMC, he provided proactive leadership that delivered operational targets and enhanced the safety culture at the Mont-Wright and Fire Lake mines. Mr. Hill also served as Manager, Technical Services at AMMC, where he strengthened technical governance and led optimisation of the two mines. Earlier roles include Operations Manager for Detour Gold and Mine Manager for Nordgold in Burkina Faso.

Mr. Hill succeeds Daniel Misiano who was promoted to President & CEO in June 2026.

About Dynacor

Dynacor Group is an ore processing company dedicated to producing gold sourced from artisanal miners. Since its establishment in 1996, Dynacor has pioneered a responsible mineral supply chain with stringent traceability and audit standards for the fast-growing artisanal mining industry. By focusing on formalized miners, the Canadian company offers a win-win approach for governments and miners globally. Dynacor operates the Veta Dorada plant and owns a gold exploration property in Peru. The company is expanding to West Africa and within Latin America.

The premium paid by luxury jewellers for Dynacor's PX Impact® gold goes to Fidamar Foundation, an NGO that mainly invests in health and education projects for artisanal mining communities in Peru. Visit www.dynacor.com for more information.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in the preceding may constitute forward-looking statements, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Dynacor, or industry results, to be materially different from any future result, performance or achievement expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current expectations regarding future events and operating performance as of the date of this news release.

Contact:

For more information, please contact:

Ruth Hanna

Director, Investor Relations

T: 514-393-9000 #236

E: investors@dynacor.com

Website: dynacor.com

Renmark Financial Communications Inc.

Bettina Filippone

T: (416) 644-2020 or (212) 812-7680

E: bfilippone@renmarkfinancial.com

Website: renmarkfinancial.com