NOTICE 1 OCTOBER 2026 SHARES
At the request of Steady Energy Oyj, Steady Energy Oyj's shares will be traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland as from 2 October 2026.
Trading code: STEADY
Number of shares: 33 252 387
ISIN code: FI4000609XXX
Order book ID: 542637
Company Identity Number: 3196986-9
Market Segment/No: First North Finland/110
Tick Size Table/No: MiFID II tick size table
Mic code: FSME
ICB Classification
Industry: 65 Utilities
Super sector: 6510 Utilities
Certified Adviser: Aktia Alexander Corporate Finance Oy. For further information, please call +358 50 520 4098
Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
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