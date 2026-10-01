NOTICE 1 OCTOBER 2026 SHARES

At the request of Steady Energy Oyj, Steady Energy Oyj's shares will be traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland as from 2 October 2026.

Trading code: STEADY

Number of shares: 33 252 387

ISIN code: FI4000609XXX

Order book ID: 542637

Company Identity Number: 3196986-9

Market Segment/No: First North Finland/110

Tick Size Table/No: MiFID II tick size table

Mic code: FSME

ICB Classification

Industry: 65 Utilities

Super sector: 6510 Utilities

Certified Adviser: Aktia Alexander Corporate Finance Oy. For further information, please call +358 50 520 4098

Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260