Uniting Two Community Banks - One Shared Commitment to Customers and Communities.CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cambridge Financial Group, Inc., the mutual holding company of Cambridge Savings Bank (CSB), today announced it has completed the acquisition of First Seacoast Bancorp, Inc., the holding company of First Seacoast Bank (FSB), effective today. As a result of the acquisition, First Seacoast Bank has merged with Cambridge Savings Bank, with Cambridge Savings Bank serving as the surviving institution.Effective today, First Seacoast Bank becomes part of Cambridge Savings Bank, bringing together two longstanding community-focused institutions that share a commitment to relationship banking, personalized service, local decision-making, and community investment. The combined organization now serves customers across eastern Massachusetts and the Seacoast region of New Hampshire through a network of 24 full-service banking offices. While branding and signage changes will immediately take place at FSB, systems and account integration are expected to be completed in 2027."This marks an exciting new chapter for our organization and the communities we serve," said Ryan A. Bailey, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cambridge Savings Bank. "At the heart of both institutions is a shared belief in the power of relationships, knowing our customers, supporting our communities, and showing up when it matters most. First Seacoast Bank has long been a trusted presence in the Seacoast region, and we are honored to build upon that legacy while expanding our commitment to the people, businesses, and nonprofit organizations that call it home."The acquisition expands CSB's presence into the Seacoast region and strengthens its ability to provide customers with more resources, broader lending capabilities, enhanced treasury management solutions, expanded branch access, and a community banking partner focused on long-term relationships and personalized support.As part of its ongoing commitment to strengthening local communities, Cambridge Savings Bank is making a charitable contribution of over $100,000 to support local organizations across the New Hampshire Seacoast region. The donation will benefit multiple local non-profit organizations, including Community Action Partnership of Strafford County, Gather, Cross Roads House, Dover Children's Home, helping provide essential resources to individuals, families, and organizations in need. This giving is part of CSB's commitment to invest 6% of its earnings into the communities it serves, which now includes the Seacoast region."One of the reasons this partnership is such a natural fit is our shared belief that strong banks help build strong communities," Bailey said. "By bringing together the best of both organizations, we are positioned to create even greater opportunities for our customers and communities while remaining true to the principle that has guided us for nearly two centuries: treating every customer like our only customer."About Cambridge Savings BankCambridge Savings Bank is a full-service banking institution with approximately $7.5 billion in assets post-closing. As a community bank, Cambridge Savings Bank is committed to improving the quality of life of its employees, customers, and the communities it serves. One of the oldest and largest community banks in New England, Cambridge Savings Bank, offers a full line of individual and business banking services across a robust branch network and through digital banking solutions for consumer, business and commercial customers. For more information, visit www.cambridgesavings.com. Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender. NMLS # 543370.ContactsMedia ContactBrennan BurksCommunications & Public RelationsEmail: bburks@cambridgesavings.com

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