Four Nines Gold Inc: Four Nines Gold Intersects Two Mineralized Zones in First Hayden Hill Drill Hole, Confirming Geological Model

HH26-001 Returns 1.05 g/t Au Over 104.6 Feet and 2.12 g/t Au Over 45.4 Feet; Seven Holes Completed, Assays Pending for Remaining Drill Holes

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / October 1, 2026 / Four Nines Gold Inc. (CSE:FNAU)(OTCQB:FNAUF)(FWB:F8NA) ("Four Nines" or the "Company") is pleased to announce assay results from HH26-001, the first drill hole of the Company's maiden exploration program at the Hayden Hill Gold Project in Lassen County, California. HH26-001 is the first hole drilled at Hayden Hill in nearly 30 years, and it successfully intersected two distinct zones of hydrothermal breccia-hosted gold mineralization, each representing a compelling structural target. These results provide strong early confirmation of the Company's Hayden Hill geological model and guide the exploration program going forward.

A total of seven core holes (3,769.6 ft) have been completed to date, with HH26-008 currently in progress. Assay results have been received for HH26-001; assays for the remaining holes are pending.

HIGHLIGHTS

HH26-001 intersected 1.05 g/t gold over 104.6 feet (19.7-124.3 ft), hosted in a multi-stage hydrothermal breccia.

intersected (19.7-124.3 ft), hosted in a multi-stage hydrothermal breccia. A second mineralized zone graded 2.12 g/t gold over 45.4 feet (296.2-341.6 ft), hosted in a separate breccia and vein-style structural zone.

(296.2-341.6 ft), hosted in a separate breccia and vein-style structural zone. The highest individual sample returned 7.96 g/t gold over 5.7 feet (306.3-312 ft), demonstrating the presence of higher-grade gold within the Lookout Pit area.

over 5.7 feet (306.3-312 ft), demonstrating the presence of higher-grade gold within the Lookout Pit area. Both mineralized zones correlate directly with structural targets in the Company's modern 3D geological model, providing strong early validation of the exploration strategy.

Management Comment

Charles Ross, President & CEO of Four Nines Gold, commented:

"The 001 results are exactly what we came to Hayden Hill looking for, and we're extremely excited by what we're seeing. The intercepts in hole 001 correlate directly with the Company's 3D geological model, which interprets the upper breccia as the northern extension of the Lower Telegraph Zone and the deeper breccia as part of the Northern Hi Grade Zone. We believe previous operators had left a much bigger story beneath and around the historical mine, and these results strengthen that conviction. The drill is turning. We believe Hayden Hill is entering a potentially transformational period."

Why These Results Matter for Investors

1. First Hole Validates the Geological Model

HH26-001 intersected two mineralized breccia zones that align with structural corridors interpreted in the Company's 3D model. This early validation increases confidence in the targeting approach for subsequent drilling.

2. Multiple Mineralized Zones in a Single Hole

The presence of two separate mineralized intervals - 1.05 g/t Au over 104.6 ft and 2.12 g/t Au over 45.4 ft - confirms the existence of multiple mineralized structures beneath and adjacent to the historical open pit.

3. Higher-Grade Gold Potential Demonstrated

Individual samples up to 7.96 g/t Au highlight the higher-grade gold mineralization potential within the broader mineralized intervals. The geological team will use these results, together with subsequent drilling, to further refine the structural controls on mineralization.

4. Untested Depth Potential for High-Grade Discovery Beneath a Past-Producing Mine

Hayden Hill produced 480,000 oz gold historically but was never systematically drilled at depth. These early results suggest meaningful upside potential in areas missed by previous operators.

5. Program Momentum Building

Seven holes have been completed, with drilling ongoing and assays pending. Each new result will refine the geological model and guide follow-up drilling. Core hole HH26-008 (Figure 1) is in progress.

Figure 1: Drill Hole Location Map



HH26-001

Core hole HH26-001, exploring the North Hi-Grade Target from the P1000N station (Figure 1), has been completed to a length of 622 feet (Table 1). This easterly drilled hole intersected an upper mineralized zone of 104.6 feet (19.7 - 124.3 feet depth) with an average grade of 1.05 g/t gold and 15 g/t silver (Table 1 & Figure 2). This mineralized interval is dominantly hosted within a complex multi-stage hydrothermal breccia (Figure 3). The Hayden Hill geologic team interprets this hydrothermal breccia to be the northern extension of the north-south trending Lower Telegraph Zone

Figure 2: HH26-001 Cross section

(Looking north)

Table 1

Note: the true thicknesses of mineralization are unknown

Figure 3: HH26-001 Upper Hydrothermal Breccia Core

Notes: core is HQ diameter for scale, depth shown on wood blocks

The 2nd mineralized intercept (45.4 feet from 296.2 - 341.6 ft length (Figure 2) at 2.12 g/t gold and 12 g/t silver) for HH26-001 (Table 1) is hosted within the Upper Mudstone Unit cut by stockwork silica breccia veins, clay matrix manganese breccias and clast-supported hydrothermal breccias (Figure 4).

This intercept is interpreted to be generally within the Northern Hi-Grade Zone of modeled mineralization, for which the orientation of potentially controlling structure is yet to be defined as the surface is covered by reclaimed material.

Figure 4: HH26-001 Silicified & oxidized Upper Mudstone Unit cut by breccias and veins

Notes: core is HQ diameter for scale, depth shown on wood blocks

The two (2) mineralized intercepts in HH26-001 justify an offset drill hole, oriented at a steeper inclination along same azimuth.

Table 2

Drilling & QA/QC

The core drilling is being conducted by LSG Drilling LLC using an Everdigm ECR-18 core rig.

using an Everdigm ECR-18 core rig. Downhole surveys are being conducted by LSG, utilizing a Reflex Omnix42 north-seeking gyro tool.

tool. Core is logged near the project in a secure facility by the geologic team. Members of the geologic team also transport logged core under chain of custody to the laboratory.

Whole core is being submitted to the ALS facility in Reno NV, which is cutting, preparing and analyzing the split core samples. The core samples are being prepared according to ALS code PREP - 31BY , with gold and silver values being determined by ME-GRA21 (fire assay with gravimetric finish). The remaining half of the core is being stored in the ALS facility.

facility in NV, which is cutting, preparing and analyzing the split core samples. The core samples are being prepared according to ALS code - , with gold and silver values being determined by ME-GRA21 (fire assay with gravimetric finish). The remaining half of the core is being stored in the ALS facility. Standards, blanks, and crush and pulp stage lab duplicates are being inserted into the core sample stream at a frequency of ~10%. Chain of custody is being maintained from the drill rig to the assay laboratory.

The Hayden Hill field program is managed by Bryan Kellie, AIPG-CPG.

Qualified Person

David Flint, MSc, AIPG-CPG, Vice President of Exploration and a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

About Four Nines Gold Inc.

Four Nines Gold Inc. is a North American gold exploration company focused on unlocking high-grade potential at past-producing assets. The Company's flagship Hayden Hill Gold Project in northern California produced 480,000 ounces of gold and 1.3 million ounces of silver and has not been drilled in nearly three decades. Leveraging a modern 3D geological model, Four Nines has identified multiple untested high-grade feeder zones beneath and adjacent to historic workings - targets missed by previous operators due to shallow drilling and outdated interpretations.

Four Nines is fully funded for its maiden drill program with 10 approved drill locations, and field activities have been underway as of June 2026. Led by a technical team with a strong discovery record and deep experience in epithermal gold systems, the Company is implementing a high-impact drill campaign designed to evaluate deeper structural corridors and expand the project. Four Nines continues to assess additional opportunities in stable jurisdictions and is committed to responsible exploration, transparent communication, and long-term value creation for shareholders.

Four Nines has a right to acquire 100% of the Hayden Hill Gold Project from a subsidiary of Kinross Gold U.S.A., Inc. The Hayden Hill Gold Project is a former producing gold mine that was explored by Amax Gold Inc. through 99,862 meters of drilling in 742 holes and for which there has been no systematic exploration since the mine closed in 1997. Kinross acquired Amax Gold Inc in 1998. The Hayden Hill Gold Project is located on private land, for which drill permits for the initial exploration program have been received from Lassen County.

Follow Four Nines Gold as the next chapter at Hayden Hill unfolds through ongoing news, field updates, videos, and exclusive project content.

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For more information, please contact the Company at info@fourninesgold.ca or visit our website at www.fourninesgold.ca for project updates and related background information or call 604.977.1999

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

FOUR NINES GOLD INC.

Charles Ross

President

1600 - 409 Granville Street

Vancouver, BC, V6C 1T2

Tel: 604.977.1999

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Statements and information that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible" and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions or results "will", "may", "could" or "should" occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements and the assumptions made in respect thereof involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors beyond the Company's control. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements regarding any geological, geochemical, or geophysical survey, or drilling program, the anticipation that the proposed results will positively refine and prioritize drill targets, such exploration activities will further delineate and identify new mineralized areas and additional high-priority targets. Mineral exploration is highly speculative and characterized by significant risk, including risks related to mineral exploration in general, industry risks, risks that anticipated results may not occur as intended, as well as general risks related to the economy, fluctuating gold prices, capital markets and mining stocks in particular which even a combination of careful evaluation, experience and knowledge may not eliminate. Forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date herein. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements in this press release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

SOURCE: Four Nines Gold Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/four-nines-gold-intersects-two-mineralized-zones-in-first-hayden-hill-drill-hole-1230012