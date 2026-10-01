Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 1, 2026) - BlockchainK2 Corp. (TSXV: BITK) (OTCQB: BIDCF) (FSE: KRL2) (the "Company" or "BlockchainK2") announces that it has granted an aggregate of 3,515,976 incentive stock options to certain directors and officers of the Company under the Company's stock option plan. Each option is exercisable to acquire one common share of the Company at a price of $0.05 per share until October 1, 2028. The options vested on grant.

Acquisition of Options by Sergei Stetsenko

Sergei Stetsenko, Chairman and a director of the Company, of 3000 - 329 Howe Street, Vancouver, British Columbia V6C 3N2, acquired 1,565,585 of the options (the "Options") described above, each exercisable to acquire one common share of the Company (a "Share") at a price of $0.05 per Share until October 1, 2028. The Options were granted as incentive compensation for no cash consideration.

Immediately prior to the grant of the Options, Stetsenko beneficially owned or controlled 7,444,840 Shares (including 1,283,750 Shares held by CRG Finance AG, a company controlled by Stetsenko) and 384,806 stock options of the Company, which represented approximately 19.1% of the issued and outstanding Shares on a non-diluted basis and, assuming the exercise of the 384,806 stock options, approximately 19.9% of the issued and outstanding Shares on a partially diluted basis.

Immediately following the grant of the Options, Stetsenko beneficially owns or controls 7,444,840 Shares and 1,950,391 stock options, representing approximately 19.1% of the issued and outstanding Shares on a non-diluted basis and, assuming the exercise of the 1,950,391 stock options, approximately 22.9% of the issued and outstanding Shares on a partially diluted basis.

The securities of the Company held by Stetsenko are held for investment purposes. Stetsenko has a long-term view of the investment and may acquire additional securities of the Company either on the open market, through private acquisitions or as compensation or sell the securities on the open market or through private dispositions in the future depending on market conditions, general economic and industry conditions, the Company's business and financial condition, reformulation of plans and/or other relevant factors.

A copy of Stetsenko's early warning report will appear on the Company's profile on SEDAR+ and may also be requested by mail at BlockchainK2 Corp., 3000 - 329 Howe Street, Vancouver, British Columbia V6C 3N2, Attention: Sergei Stetsenko or by phone at (604) 630-8746.

About BlockchainK2 Corp.

BlockchainK2 Corp. is a technology and investment company focused on opportunities within the blockchain and digital-asset ecosystem. Through its subsidiaries, investments and strategic relationships, the Company seeks to participate in the development of blockchain-enabled financial infrastructure and digital-asset businesses.

Additional information is available at https://blockchaink2.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/316889